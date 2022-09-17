Hydraulix Leaves No Stone Unturned With Adrenaline-Fueled EP, "Exposure"

There's no better time to become acquainted with Hydraulix than with his brand new EP, Exposure.

The Australian bass music star sticks to his guns on his latest effort, a no-holds-barred, bass-fueled effort that's meant to be played loud.

From the outset of "Reese's Puffs," which kickstarts with the ominous grind of distorted bass and trembling keys, the project blasts off with a tone-setting rush of frenetic synths, barking vocals and pure adrenaline.

Not one to take his foot off the gas, Hydraulix keeps up the action on the glitched-out "Roller Coaster," a grungy trap tune that pairs bellowing vowel basses with gated effects to blitz the senses. His psychedelic sound design sensibilities are further felt on the EP's closer, "Trippy Shit," a track that hardly yields a breathing moment as Leotrix and Hydraulix stomp across the finish line, going bar for bar with the most high-octane synths they could muster.

For those uninitiated to Hydraulix, the unrelenting Exposure EP marks the ideal jump-off point towards understanding the forward-thinking approach of the Sydney-based producer. And after releasing his remarkable debut album, 2021's Imposter Syndrome, he's leaving his mark on the trap music landscape.

You can stream Exposure here.

Follow Hydraulix:

Facebook: facebook.com/hydraulixdub

Instagram: instagram.com/hydraulixdub

Twitter: twitter.com/hydraulixdub

Spotify: spoti.fi/3Bo2UXc