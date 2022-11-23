Skip to main content
Listen to i_o's Stunning Posthumous Album, a Reminder of the Fragility of Life

Listen to i_o's Stunning Posthumous Album, a Reminder of the Fragility of Life

Released by the late DJ and producer's family, "Warehouse Summer" features 14 new tracks in collaboration with alt-pop star Lights.

c/o Armada Music

Released by the late DJ and producer's family, "Warehouse Summer" features 14 new tracks in collaboration with alt-pop star Lights.

Two years after the tragic death of i_o, the family of the late DJ and electronic music producer has released a posthumous album, Warehouse Summer.

The album is a stunning snapshot not only of i_o's enduring legacy, but also how much more he had to accomplish. It's both a reminder of the fragility of life and a captivating cry for help in the throes of collective mourning.

Warehouse Summer features 14 new tracks, each of which features alt-pop star Lights, a frequent collaborator of the techno virtuoso. It's tough not to feel her poignant songwriting in your bones, especially when it comes to "Prayers," an aching drum & bass track about the hurdles of processing loss: "I can't hold on to myself / If there's nobody there / I got pain I can't help / It's a weight you can't bear."

Take a listen to Warehouse Summer below and stream the album here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Flume and Toro y Moi "Shooting Stars"
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Flume and Toro y Moi's Insane Cover of Bag Raiders’ "Shooting Stars"

It's quite "The Difference."

By Mikala Lugen
68893421
NEWS

Watch Apple CEO Tim Cook Control Diplo's Cryo Blasts In Vegas

Cook made his way over to XS Nightclub at the Wynn, where he joined Diplo onstage for a rare moment.

By Mikala Lugen
Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
Lifestyle

deadmau5 Inks First-Ever Liquor Endorsement

"There is something to be said about a drink in a can that tastes so good," deadmau5 said of CoCo Vodka, a brand of hard coconut water.

By Lennon Cihak

i-o, whose real name was, Garrett Lockhart, died on November 23rd, 2020. His death was confirmed to have been the result of natural causes after a "sudden and fatal arrhythmia." The L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's report listed a thyroid condition called Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder that causes chronic inflammation of the thyroid gland.

"We'd like to thank all who have patiently and lovingly stood by waiting for us, G’s family, to say yes to releasing these last tracks," reads a statement released by Lockhart's family. "Thank you to the i_o management for bringing together all the teams necessary to release these last tracks of music produced by Garrett & Lights. We are grateful to them and so many others for their regular 'check-ins' with us, allowing us time and space to miss him and grieve his absence."

"We loved hearing from so many, as each of us remember Garrett in different ways," the statement continues. "Some of your stories made us laugh or smile, others made us cry, for it is in those stories we relived much of what Garrett was about as a person and in the many ways his life impacted each of us. Thank you for sharing yourselves with us, it has truly helped in the healing. We hope with this music release there will be healing for others as well."

Related

i_o
MUSIC RELEASES

[WATCH] i_o and Lights Release Trippy Animated Short Film for "Annihilation"

Enter into the metaphysical rabbit hole of the new audiovisual journey from i_o and Lights.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Swedish House Mafia's Stunning Debut Album, a Reminder That Even the Most Broken Can Heal With Time

With its uplifting lyricism and rave-inspired sound design, "Paradise Again" should have us thrilled about the future instead of harping on the past.

i_o
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer i_o Has Died

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of i_o.

entergalactic-blogroll-1664234430891
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex and Steve Aoki's Production on Kid Cudi's Stunning "Entergalactic" Album

"Entergalactic" has been lauded as a creative breakthrough for Cudi, who joined forces with two of the world's most popular electronic producers to breathe life into its music.

i_o
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Celebrates the Life and Career of i_o With mau5trap radio Tribute Mix

The 115th episode of deadmau5's mau5trap radio was dedicated to the career of the late i_o.

I_O Performance Photo In The Dark
MUSIC RELEASES

i_o Explores His Soft Side with New Project AM 444

"Annihilation," the first single of the artist's forthcoming four-track project, was released today via mau5trap.

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ Teases Remix of i_o and Grimes' "Violence"

REZZ has found the perfect way to pay tribute to the late i_o.

the knocks
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to The Knocks' Stunning Third Studio Album, "HISTORY"

The Knocks have arrived with an upbeat, no-skip masterpiece just in time for summer.