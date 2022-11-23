Listen to i_o's Stunning Posthumous Album, a Reminder of the Fragility of Life

Two years after the tragic death of i_o, the family of the late DJ and electronic music producer has released a posthumous album, Warehouse Summer.

The album is a stunning snapshot not only of i_o's enduring legacy, but also how much more he had to accomplish. It's both a reminder of the fragility of life and a captivating cry for help in the throes of collective mourning.

Warehouse Summer features 14 new tracks, each of which features alt-pop star Lights, a frequent collaborator of the techno virtuoso. It's tough not to feel her poignant songwriting in your bones, especially when it comes to "Prayers," an aching drum & bass track about the hurdles of processing loss: "I can't hold on to myself / If there's nobody there / I got pain I can't help / It's a weight you can't bear."

Take a listen to Warehouse Summer below and stream the album here.

i-o, whose real name was, Garrett Lockhart, died on November 23rd, 2020. His death was confirmed to have been the result of natural causes after a "sudden and fatal arrhythmia." The L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's report listed a thyroid condition called Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder that causes chronic inflammation of the thyroid gland.

"We'd like to thank all who have patiently and lovingly stood by waiting for us, G’s family, to say yes to releasing these last tracks," reads a statement released by Lockhart's family. "Thank you to the i_o management for bringing together all the teams necessary to release these last tracks of music produced by Garrett & Lights. We are grateful to them and so many others for their regular 'check-ins' with us, allowing us time and space to miss him and grieve his absence."

"We loved hearing from so many, as each of us remember Garrett in different ways," the statement continues. "Some of your stories made us laugh or smile, others made us cry, for it is in those stories we relived much of what Garrett was about as a person and in the many ways his life impacted each of us. Thank you for sharing yourselves with us, it has truly helped in the healing. We hope with this music release there will be healing for others as well."