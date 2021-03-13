Ian Munro Shares Genre-Bending "Solipsism" EP

Releasing experimental bass gems since 2016 with consistency and a desire to always outdo himself, Ian Munro has established himself as an exciting artist to watch within bass music community over the years. With his 5-track EP Liminal back in 2019, as well as a string of experimental singles last year, Munro’s musical output is impressively diverse, something that has allowed him to build a loyal following as well as carry out official remix duties for the likes of Crywolf, QUIX, Mt. Eden and more.

Now, Ian Munro is back with his most personal project to date, sharing his genre-bending, 6-track Solipsism EP. Effortlessly jumping between a bevy of genres and sounds, Solipsism showcases his creative vision at its best. Driven by lush vocals and celestial atmospheres—wihch are contrasted by glitchy and melodic drops—Solipsism goes from emo-inspired ballads (“Hurts (Like Hell)”) to brooding lo-fi tunes (“Lake Song (Anything Like This)”) and even hyperpop “Not There").

“Solipsism to me, is a project that presents an unsanitized, chaotically brutal version of my thoughts,” Ian Munro explained in a statement. “Written across two years, this project sort of chronicles various moments on a shaky path to self-recovery. Creatively speaking though, this was an entirely new game for me. I’ve always been a huge admirer of artists like Alice Glass, Health, YLHCSD etc. — so being able to draw on those punk-y/electro influences for this piece meant a lot to me.”

Listen to Solipsism below and find the record on streaming platforms here.

