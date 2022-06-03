Skip to main content
Celebrate 10 Years of "I Love It" With New Remix of Icona Pop's Breakout Anthem

We *do* care, and we love it.

Yoye Lapogian

2012 was a year of icons: "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen, "Let Me Love You" by Ne-Yo, "Gangnam Style" by PSY, channel Orange by Frank Ocean. And lest we forget "I Don't Care (I Love It)" by Icona Pop and Charli XCX, a song that radiates with restless youth and summer sun.

Five Platinum certifications and more than 1.1 billion global streams later, Icona Pop are now celebrating the hit's tenth (feel old yet?) anniversary on June 14th with a new remix.

Produced alongside Osrin and Ellis, this new version of "I Love It" will shoot chills down your spine, updated with an electro house bassline and adorned with heart-pumping rave synths. Not to mention the attention paid to the timeless refrain so deeply ingrained in our memories. Who could forget that feeling on a summer day?

"It's always hard to beat that first vision you have for a song, but we wanted to take a fresh look at it together with some of our favorite new producers and bring it closer to the experience of Icona Pop live in 2022," the duo said in a joint statement. "We are so proud of what we have achieved with 'I Love It' over the years." 

Listen to "I Love It (I Don't Care Re-Edit 2022) below.

