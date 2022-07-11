Listen to Idris Elba's Mischievous Single, "Body Shots"

Idris Elba is a true force to be reckoned with.

The DJ, house music producer and Golden Globe-winning actor has now returned to his very own 7WALLACE record label for a new single, “Body Shots.” Made for the club, this record will surely have dancefloors moving and grooving.

In signature Elba style, the song has a suave attitude and feel. A sultry house beat combines with playful chords, mischievous horns and vocals that rap about body shots, setting the scene for an extravagant night out.

In addition to running his own imprint, Elba is currently working on his Summer Bits project. For eight weeks this summer, he will be dropping a new DJ mix every Friday. Listen to Volume 1 and Volume 2 now and stay tuned for the rest.

Elba will also be spending his summer Friday nights alongside David Guetta and MORTEN at Hï Ibiza as he joins the club’s lineup of residencies through September.

You can listen to “Body Shots” on streaming platforms here.

