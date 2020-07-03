Idris Elba and The Knocks Team Up on Feel-Good House Single "One Fine Day" with Tiggs Da Author

Idris Elba and The Knocks have joined forces to make sure everyone is having "One Fine Day" after releasing the new feel-good house anthem of the summer. The uplifting single comes to us via Elba's own 7 Wallace imprint and features South London/Tanzanian artist Tiggs Da Author as well as vocals by The Wire actor himself. We're getting a two for one deal, as Elba also provides a special "IE Edit" alongside the original.

The single features a beautiful array of organs, bright piano chords, and an infectious house beat. The optimistic lyrics, most poignant with the use of the Swahili word "tutafika," meaning "we will make it," has us feeling as if they can take on the world. It champions a mindset we could all use a bit more of nowadays.

To further push the positive mentality behind the track, Elba and The Knocks shared that the royalties earned will go towards the Black Cultural Archives, known to be "the only national heritage centre dedicated to collecting, preserving and celebrating the histories of African and Caribbean people in Britain."

