September 27, 2021
Los Padres Drop Intoxicating Remix of Laidback Luke's "If There Is Love"
Publish date:

Los Padres Drop Intoxicating Remix of Laidback Luke's "If There Is Love"

Laidback Luke and Raphi's summertime anthem sees a rework from the dynamic duo.
Author:

Giano Currie

Laidback Luke and Raphi's summertime anthem sees a rework from the dynamic duo.

As instructors and audio engineers at the NoFace Academy, the Los Padres duo spend most of their time in the studio. While the tandem are kept busy with their professional endeavors, Los Padres make time to release music on their NoFace Records sub label, Crmatic Records. 

Today, Los Padres have returned with their fifth release of the year, an intoxicating rework of Laidback Luke and Raphi's summertime hit "If There Is Love." The original version is an electropop stunner, but the dynamic duo have flipped it into a blood-pumping dance rendition fit for the club. 

Watch Laidback Luke play the new Los Padres remix at Academy LA below. 

Los Padres maintain the original vocals from UK singer-songwriter Raphi, integrating a hypnotic element to the chorus to compliment the romantic nature of her lyricism. The intoxicating twist is in the drop, as the duo rework the crashing house beat with high-energy execution.  

You can listen to the new "If There Is Love" remix below.

Recommended Articles

Los Pedros by Giano Currie-Social-6190
MUSIC RELEASES

Los Padres Drop Intoxicating Remix of Laidback Luke's "If There Is Love"

Laidback Luke and Raphi's summertime anthem sees a rework from the dynamic duo.

just now
Hannah Wants
MUSIC RELEASES

Unwind With Hannah Wants' "Relax" With Jey Kurmis

Out on Armin van Buuren’s Armada imprint, this meditative house track serves as a memo to take a step back.

23 minutes ago
general djing
GEAR + TECH

DJ Equipment Prices See Steady Increase as Manufacturing Woes Continue

Similarly to other tech industries, DJ gear prices are at an all-time high.

29 minutes ago

Both members hailing from the Caribbean, Carlos Perez and Gino Souto of Los Padres have released nearly 20 singles to date as a duo, and they each have extensive discographies individually. While Perez produces along a wide spectrum of music, Souto is a seasoned vet of the EDM realm who has gained recognition from industry titans including Above and Beyond, Armin van Buuren, and Paul Oakenfold. Souto has been invited to perform at EDC Orlando, Life In Color, and Das Energi Festival, among others over the years. 

Perez has had tremendous success in producing remixes for all genres, having worked with major labels like Atlantic, Big Beat, and RCA on their official remix campaigns. He has mastered his skills at record remixing and promotional work, showcasing some of his best work when a tune needs reimagining. His remixes have been spun on Hits1 XM Radio, Y100 Miami, Power 96 Atlanta, Kiss1035 Chicago, WNOK Columbia SC, and more.

Together, some career highlights from Los Padres include producing official remixes and label production for the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Tones and I, Christina Aguilera, All Time Low with Blackbear and Demi Lovato, Foushee, Alicia Keys, Twenty One Pilots, AJR, Brockhampton, Sia, Flo Rida, and more. 

Find Los Padres' remix of "If There Is Love" on your preferred streaming platform here.

FOLLOW LOS PADRES:

Facebook: facebook.com/lospadres90
Twitter: twitter.com/lospadresmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/lospadres
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zr6zUV

Related

ruudbaan-luke-011
MUSIC RELEASES

Laidback Luke's 'Milkshake' is Better Than Yours

Laidback Luke drops massive collab with Ale Mora and creates limited edition “CHOCOLOCO” milkshake exclusively available at JuiceBrothers

Dark Chanell
MUSIC RELEASES

Laidback Luke Revives Techno Alias, Dark Chanell, for Sophomore EP: Listen

Released via Laidback Luke’s Mixmash banner, the ominous EP fuses elements of disco with vintage techno.

Caleb Peters
MUSIC RELEASES

Caleb Peters' "Carousel" Gets Sultry Deep House Remix From Devault

The original indie-pop track landed on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist.

Press Photo 1 by Chino Moro
MUSIC RELEASES

Solomun Delivers Soulful Sophomore Album "Nobody Is Not Loved": Listen

"Only music has the divine power to touch not only the bodies, but the souls of people and awaken them."

tiesto ben platt
MUSIC RELEASES

Broadway and EDM Collide in Tiësto's Remix of Ben Platt's "Imagine": Listen

The anthemic rework is a cheerful arrangement of bright sound design and soaring chords fit for an outdoor main stage.

pjimage - 2021-02-05T101519.724
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz and Dubdogz Remix the Iconic "Show Me Love" by Laidback Luke, Steve Angello, and Robin S.

Two powerhouse remixes, one iconic single.

skrillex laidback luke
MUSIC RELEASES

Laidback Luke Pays Homage to Storied Career of Skrillex in Special Radio Episode: Listen

Laidback Luke shares early stories from Skrillex's pre-dubstep days while dropping some of his most iconic tracks in the special "Wayback Luke" episode.

PatrickReza Das Energi
MUSIC RELEASES

PatrickReza Drops Official Illenium ft. Annika Wells "Crawl Outta Love" Remix [Premiere]

We love a good remix!