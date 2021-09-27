Los Padres Drop Intoxicating Remix of Laidback Luke's "If There Is Love"

As instructors and audio engineers at the NoFace Academy, the Los Padres duo spend most of their time in the studio. While the tandem are kept busy with their professional endeavors, Los Padres make time to release music on their NoFace Records sub label, Crmatic Records.

Today, Los Padres have returned with their fifth release of the year, an intoxicating rework of Laidback Luke and Raphi's summertime hit "If There Is Love." The original version is an electropop stunner, but the dynamic duo have flipped it into a blood-pumping dance rendition fit for the club.

Watch Laidback Luke play the new Los Padres remix at Academy LA below.

Los Padres maintain the original vocals from UK singer-songwriter Raphi, integrating a hypnotic element to the chorus to compliment the romantic nature of her lyricism. The intoxicating twist is in the drop, as the duo rework the crashing house beat with high-energy execution.

You can listen to the new "If There Is Love" remix below.

Both members hailing from the Caribbean, Carlos Perez and Gino Souto of Los Padres have released nearly 20 singles to date as a duo, and they each have extensive discographies individually. While Perez produces along a wide spectrum of music, Souto is a seasoned vet of the EDM realm who has gained recognition from industry titans including Above and Beyond, Armin van Buuren, and Paul Oakenfold. Souto has been invited to perform at EDC Orlando, Life In Color, and Das Energi Festival, among others over the years.

Perez has had tremendous success in producing remixes for all genres, having worked with major labels like Atlantic, Big Beat, and RCA on their official remix campaigns. He has mastered his skills at record remixing and promotional work, showcasing some of his best work when a tune needs reimagining. His remixes have been spun on Hits1 XM Radio, Y100 Miami, Power 96 Atlanta, Kiss1035 Chicago, WNOK Columbia SC, and more.

Together, some career highlights from Los Padres include producing official remixes and label production for the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Tones and I, Christina Aguilera, All Time Low with Blackbear and Demi Lovato, Foushee, Alicia Keys, Twenty One Pilots, AJR, Brockhampton, Sia, Flo Rida, and more.

Find Los Padres' remix of "If There Is Love" on your preferred streaming platform here.

FOLLOW LOS PADRES:

Facebook: facebook.com/lospadres90

Twitter: twitter.com/lospadresmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/lospadres

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zr6zUV