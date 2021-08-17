August 17, 2021
Iggy Azalea Explores Multi-Genre Electronic Music Influences In Final Album: Listen
Publish date:

"The End of an Era" is Iggy Azalea's most experimental record to date, featuring her take on house, drum & bass, and other electronic genres.
Author:

Laura Murray

Iggy Azalea just gave her music career a send-off with her most experimental album yet. Last week, the "Fancy" rapper released her final album for the foreseeable future, aptly titled The End of an Era

Despite the culmination of her music career, which yielded multiple chart-topping singles, the Australian hip-hop star didn't play things safe on the way out. Azalea doubles down on house music and even branches into drum & bass on her new record.

iggy azalea

Iggy Azalea performing at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall.

The self-indulgent "Emo Club Anthem" boasts a moody, detuned club synth that sounds like the cross between a future house and bass house producer's repertoire . Azalea continues to live life in the fast lane on the brisk, "Iam the Stripclub." The track throws all caution to the wind as Azalea raps over glitchy effects and souped-up house music basslines.

