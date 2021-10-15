Listen to ILLENIUM and 30 Seconds To Mars’ Highly Anticipated Collab "Wouldn't Change A Thing"

Although ILLENIUM just dropped his biggest album to date, he isn't done yet. The famed Fallen Embers producer has released his highly anticipated collaboration with 30 Seconds To Mars, "Wouldn't Change a Thing."

The soaring single captures the signature, uplifting sound that fans of ILLENIUM love. Jared Leto's unmistakable vocals pair effortlessly with the rapturous synths and organic percussive elements in the track’s arrangement. The overall feel cultivates a nostalgic feel that fans will certainly gravitate to.

Check out the official lyric video below.

ILLENIUM first teased "Wouldn't Change A Thing" at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas last month. The track serves as the first reveal from the upcoming deluxe edition of Fallen Embers, which is due to arrive on October 22nd.

Listen to "Wouldn't Change a Thing" on streaming platforms here.

