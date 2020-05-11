Illenium Announces Star-Studded "Ascend" Remix Album

Illenium just announced that his third album, Ascend, has been given the remix treatment in the form of a package that will be released at the end of the week. While the complete tracklist hasn't been revealed, several artists have taken to Twitter to announce their part in the compilation.

Leading the charge on Illenium's powerhouse collaboration with Jon Bellion, "Good Things Fall Apart," is the emphatic bass duo SLANDER. In the announcement post for the remix album, a clip of the lead single's remix was shared.

In addition to the upcoming SLANDER rework, William Black has also taken on the challenge of remixing "Good Things Fall Apart," arguably one of 2019's biggest electronic hits. Blunts & Blondes, on the other hand, revealed that he will be providing an extra dose of bass to "That's Why (feat. GOLDN)."

Illenium's Ascend remix album is set for a Friday, May 15th release.

