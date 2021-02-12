ILLENIUM Announces a New Album is On the Way

Stop the presses, ILLENIUM has new music on the way. The beloved future bass artist has given a hint that an album is incoming with one simple post.

Where there is a photo shoot, there is music. He further shared why things have been quiet on the production front, "Sorry if I haven’t been 100% there for you guys this past year. When the pandemic first hit I was so exhausted from touring nonstop. Being in the studio for 12 hour days was something I missed so much. Been grinding hard on this next body of work. Can’t wait to share it!!"

His standards are clearly high because last year, he delivered an impressive amount of work. In 2020, he released "Feel Something" with Excision and I Prevail, "In Your Arms" with X Ambassadors, ASCEND (Tour Edits), "Nightlight" with Annika Wells, "Paper Thin" with Tom DeLonge, and "Hearts on Fire" with Dabin and Lights.

The fact that this was his quiet year means we have a lot to look forward to with this upcoming album. Stay tuned as more information arises.

