ILLENIUM Shares Title of Fourth Album, Excision Hints At Collaboration

The ILLENIUM fandom has finally received the answer they've been waiting for. The beloved melodic bass titan has revealed the name of this upcoming fourth album along with its broad release date. The highly-anticipated Fourth Embers will grace our speakers in the summer of 2021.

The album is set to feature some of his biggest collaborations yet. Already scheduled to land on the tracklist are the previously released singles "Nightlight" with Annika Wells, "Paper Thin" with Tom DeLonge and Angels & Airwaves, "Hearts on Fire" with Dabin and Lights, and his most recent release, "First Time" with iann dior.

There are still a handful of tracks that have been announced prior that are awaiting release, including those with SLANDER, Dillon Francis, and William Black.

As if the title and date announcement wasn't big enough news, the comments and retweets revealed even more juicy details. First, SLANDER shared that the track they finished with ILLENIUM was actually a collaboration with Krewella. Then, the dubstep godfather Excision reposted the message with a cryptic tone.

The two first collaborated in 2020 on their highly-anticipated single "Feel Something" with I Prevail. However, it doesn't look like that track has landed on the list for Fourth Embers. Only time will tell if this means a second collaboration is in the works. Stay tuned as more information comes.

