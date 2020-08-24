Illenium Teases New Single "Nightlight" and Shares Release Date

Following the release of his ASCEND (Tour Edits) collection back in June, Illenium has officially announced his next single.

On Twitter, the melodic bass icon tweeted out the cover art, pre-save link, release date, and the song's title, "Nightlight." At the time of writing, there are no other details or teasers provided, so fans will have to wait patiently for the track's release.

This will be his first original solo offering in quite some time. His most recent releases were the aforementioned edit compilation, May's ASCEND (Remixes), and his mega-collab with Excision and I Prevail, "Feel Something."

"Nightlight" by Illenium is set to release this Friday, August 28th. You can pre-save the upcoming single on Spotify and Apple Music here.

