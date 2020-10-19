Illenium Announces Upcoming Collaboration with Tom DeLonge of Angels & Airwaves

A little over two weeks ago, Illenium released a second remix pack dedicated to his most recent single, "Nightlight." Now, he's set to collaborate with pop-punk legend Tom DeLonge of Angels & Airwaves for a new single called "Paper Thin." Across his social media pages, Illenium announced the collaboration across his social media pages, revealing the release date as well as the single's artwork.

While no preview has been shared at the time of this article's publishing, fans are already declaring the track a match made in heaven. The melodic bass superstar has not collaborated with the iconic frontman in the past, but some may remember that DeLonge's former Blink-182 bandmate, Travis Barker, released a remix of Illenium's "Good Things Fall Apart" late last year.

"Paper Thin" by Illenium and Angel & Airwaves' Tom DeLonge is set to release on Friday, October 23rd. You can pre-save the upcoming collaboration here.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG