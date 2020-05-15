Illenium Releases "ASCEND" Remix Package Featuring SLANDER, 3LAU, Snakehips, and More

ILLENIUM has released a remix package for his third album, ASCEND.

The ASCEND remix album is a perfect blend of genres. Artists such as Drezo, Breathe Carolina, and Snakehips have reworked fan favorites into house heaters while the likes of WHIPPED CREAM, Blunts & Blondes, and Tisoki have given some tracks a healthy dose of bass.

SLANDER, William Black, and ARMNHMR were amongst those who stuck with the floatier, future bass side of things. The package also contains a handful of previously released remixes, including Tiësto and Travis Barker's remixes of "Good Things Fall Apart (with Jon Bellion)" and Alan Walker's remix of "In Your Arms (with X Ambassadors)." Undoubtedly, ILLENIUM has selected a star-studded cast to remix his best works yet.

ILLENIUM has been unstoppable since his debut album Ashes dropped In 2016. Since, he's released some of his most iconic tunes to date like his remixes of "Say It (feat. Tove Lo)" by Flume and "Without Me" by Halsey as well as his first collaboration with Excision, "Gold." His emotionally driven songs and impressive live sets have cultivated an extremely loyal following over the years, proving that he's here for the long run.

