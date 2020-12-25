ILLENIUM, Dabin, and Lights Sleigh Christmas With New Collab, "Hearts on Fire"

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and longtime friends ILLENIUM and Dabin have teamed up with Lights to leave a gift under our theoretical trees: a brand new collaboration, "Hearts on Fire." Out today via 12Tone Music, the track is the long-awaited product of a studio session teased back in March. Considering the pair hit the road together for ILLENIUM's 2019 "ASCEND" tour, it's well positioned to quickly become a fan favorite.

Drenched in the uplifting euphoria of melodic bass, "Hearts on Fire" comes sprinkled with delicate, soaring vocals and, naturally, an ideal demonstration of Dabin's renowned talents on the guitar. Interweaving percussive rock 'n' roll sensibilities with emotive synths and a powerful drop, the track follows in a similar vein to the two other tracks released ahead of ILLENIUM's forthcoming fourth studio album, the Annika Wells-assisted "Nightlight" and "Paper Thin" with Tom DeLonge and his band Angels & Airwaves.

"I feel like I kind of exhausted the super soft, straight future bass sound, and I was looking for something new. I think 'Good Things Fall Apart' [featuring Jon Bellion] set the tone for this new sound I really love," ILLENIUM told EDM.com in an August 2020 interview. "I can’t wait to sing these lyrics with thousands of people."

