Go Behind the Scenes of ILLENIUM, Dabin and Lights' "Hearts On Fire" Music Video

The new clip features interviews with Director Caleb Mallery and the music video's stars, Alena Sovistikova and Ido Samuels.
ILLENIUM (via YouTube)

If you've ever found yourself wondering what goes into a music video for a high-profile EDM song, you're in luck after ILLENIUM, Dabin, and Lights shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their official "Hearts On Fire" video. 

While short, the new behind-the-scenes video offers an intimate glimpse into the bones of the trio's visually stunning music video. It features Director Caleb Mallery, whose vision for the project was brought to life by the work of visual effects artists Nic Torres and Fractal VFX. "The cool thing about this video is this is essentially a continuation of the story that Nick from ILLENIUM set up in an awesome way," Mallery said. "And we're bringing this massive world to a really, really exciting conclusion."

Also featured are interviews with the video's stars, Alena Sovistikova and Ido Samuels, who offer insight into the story's origins and how they worked to breathe life into the characters. Mallery also goes into detail about the "mystical, surreal location" of the monolith in the music video, which serves as an overarching motif of the pitfalls of the lovelorn.

You can watch the behind-the-scenes clip below and the official "Hearts On Fire" music video here.


