Watch ILLENIUM, Dabin, and Lights' Poignant Music Video for "Hearts On Fire"

This music video is guaranteed to get you into your feels.
When the names ILLENIUM, Dabin, and Lights appear together in track credits, the song is guaranteed to be a tearjerker. That's exactly what the trio's December 2020 collaboration "Hearts On Fire" is. Now, the music video for the track has been released, and it perfectly embodies the poignant nature of the song.

"Hearts On Fire" features production by the monster duo of ILLENIUM and Dabin, two of the most well-known melodic producers in the game. The emotive vocal work of Canadian superstar Lights provides a melancholy yet optimistic atmosphere to the song, painting a vivid and sorrowful portrait of love lost and the search to recover it. 

Lights' soaring melodies are wonderfully captured by the music video, which brings that portrait to life as two separated lovers seek each other out once more. Sparks fly when the protagonists finally find each other in a room with an alluring, glowing orb as a mysterious figure reignites their flame. 

Director Caleb Mallery's vision for the video was brought to life by the work of visual effects artists Nic Torres and Fractal VFX.

