September 20, 2021
Watch ILLENIUM Debut Unreleased Collab With 30 Seconds to Mars
Publish date:

Watch ILLENIUM Debut Unreleased Collab With 30 Seconds to Mars

ILLENIUM dropped the alt-rock and EDM crossover, tentatively titled "Wouldn't Change a Thing," at the Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful over the weekend.
Author:

Nainoa Langer/Pawel Maryanov/Wikimedia Commons

ILLENIUM dropped the alt-rock and EDM crossover, tentatively titled "Wouldn't Change a Thing," at the Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful over the weekend.

ILLENIUM's latest super-collab could end up being his biggest to date.

The famed Fallen Embers producer dropped a brand new alt-rock and EDM crossover featuring 30 Seconds to Mars at the Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful over the weekend. Tentatively titled "Wouldn't Change a Thing," the uplifting track is rife with the warm synths and soaring strings of a signature ILLENIUM composition.

After videos of the song's debut began to circulate on Twitter, it wasn't long before ILLENIUM slid in to confirm the collab with a tweet of his own: "I promised to play some new new this weekend," he wrote.

While ILLENIUM stopped short of announcing a release date for "Wouldn't Change a Thing," it seems the tune will hit streaming platforms very soon. One fan tweeted that Instagram blocked him from posting his video recording for copyright reasons, which points to the song's delivery to digital service providers like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

Recommended Articles

general club los angeles
NEWS

Los Angeles Nightclubs to Require Proof of Vaccination for Entry

The new COVID-19 mandate will go into effect on October 7th.

illenium 30 seconds to mars
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch ILLENIUM Debut Unreleased Collab With 30 Seconds to Mars

ILLENIUM dropped the alt-rock and EDM crossover, tentatively titled "Wouldn't Change a Thing," at the Las Vegas music festival Life Is Beautiful over the weekend.

bb king
NEWS

A Posthumous EDM Song From B.B. King Is Being Released By the Blues Legend's Estate

“B.B. King is a cornerstone of Gibson’s music history, and we are honored to bring his legendary music and persona to a new audience."

Check out a couple clips of the song's live debut below. 

The prolific producer and guitarist has always had an affinity for pop-punk and alt-rock, and their intersection with electronic music. Back in October 2020 he released "Paper Thin," a huge collab with Angels & Airwaves and the band's iconic frontman, Tom DeLonge. That single ultimately appeared on ILLENIUM's fourth studio album, Fallen Embers.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

Related

illenium slander krewella
NEWS

Watch ILLENIUM Debut Unreleased Collab With SLANDER and Krewella at Ubbi Dubbi Festival

ILLENIUM's upcoming "Fallen Embers" album is shaping up to be his biggest yet.

dillon francis illenium
NEWS

Dillon Francis Teases Upcoming Collaboration With ILLENIUM

A dream collaboration is in the works between ILLENIUM and Dillon Francis, who are both performing at Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful in September.

ILLENIUM Excision
NEWS

ILLENIUM Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Collaboration With Excision and HALIENE: Watch

The duo's third collaboration sounds like their biggest to date.

Illenium-2017-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Debuts Unreleased Song at Believe Music Hall in Atlanta

Illenium's year is off to an exciting start.

ILLENIUM
EVENTS

Three Sets, One Night: ILLENIUM Announces "Trilogy" Concert at Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

The biggest headlining show of ILLENIUM's career will take place at the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

A side-by-side or split screen image of DJ/producers Ekali (real name Nathan Shaw) and Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) from left to right.
MUSIC RELEASES

Ekali Brings Illenium Onstage at EDC Las Vegas 2019 to Debut Collab

The rest of Ekali's EDC Las Vegas performance is on Youtube as well.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
NEWS

ILLENIUM Drove to the Homes of Random Fans to Give Them a USB With an Unreleased Song

The audio of ILLENIUM's next release, a collaboration with 3x Platinum artist Iann Dior, sits in the hands of three random fans.

illenium william black
NEWS

William Black Teases New Collab With ILLENIUM in the Works

In a moment of bromance, a new collaboration between two of the brightest minds in future bass has taken shape.