ILLENIUM Unleashes Transformative "Fallen Embers" Remix Album Featuring Sam Feldt, Virtual Riot, More
Fans of ILLENIUM's Fallen Embers now have seventeen transformational new takes to explore.
Nearly a year after the arrival of the "Blame Myself" producer's fourth studio LP, a robust remix package featuring dance music's finest has arrived. The offering is a smorgasbord of stylistic frameworks from the high-octane hardstyle rework of "Paper Thin" by the legendary Headhunterz to FIGHT CLVB & Ravek's late-night rave interpretation of "I See You."
Throughout the effort, producers of all genres are firing on all cylinders. Kaivon takes ILLENIUM's electronic rock-infused "Nightlight" to an elevated state with a cathartic future bass-driven drop. Meanwhile, Sam Feldt juices up the commercial potential of ILLENIUM and iann dior's "First Time," turning the single into a danceable pop house number destined for the airwaves.
Nearly a year after "Fallen Embers" was released, the remixes have arrived.
Better still, ILLENIUM didn't hesitate to throw his own alternative interpretation into the mix, joining Virtual Riot in a no-holds-barred remix of "Blame Myself." The frenetic, other-worldly basslines have already begun to resonate with live audiences as ILLENIUM has moved to make the collaborative remix a staple of his sets.
Discover more of what the Fallen Embers (Remixes) LP has to offer including music from NGHTMRE, Kayzo, Moore Kismet, and other top producers.
