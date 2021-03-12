ILLENIUM Joins Forces With iann dior for "First Time"

ILLENIUM Joins Forces With iann dior for "First Time"

The single previews ILLENIUM's forthcoming album.
Author:
Publish date:

On March 2nd, ILLENIUM teased on the Clubhouse app that a collaboration with Platinum singer, songwriter, and rapper iann dior was on the way. Shortly after the announcement, the crossover electronic artist surprised several lucky fans by hand-delivering USBs with 10-second audio snippets of the song.

Following the mass excitement and high anticipation over the span of less than two weeks, their "First Time" collaboration has officially landed on 12Tone Music. dior's rock-influenced vocals powerfully guide fans through ILLENIUM's melodic bass soundscapes as he sings about feeling indescribably in tune with a stranger. It's a special chemistry that rarely comes around but is instantly relatable to those who have experienced an instant connection before.

"First Time" previews ILLENIUM's forthcoming album, the title of which has not yet been revealed. While there is no release date established, fans can find solace in the fact that more new music is on the horizon.

“I’ve been singing ‘First Time’ in my head ever since I first started working on it," shared ILLENIUM in a press statement. "I’m such a huge fan of iann, and this tune is such a dope blend of my favorite sounds right now.”

“I’ve been following ILLENIUM's music for a long time. It’s so dope to have the opportunity to collaborate with someone so talented and dedicated," added iann dior. "I think ‘First Time’ is a perfect mix of our own styles, and it’s something the fans are gonna love.”

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

FOLLOW IANN DIOR:

Facebook: facebook.com/ianndiorofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/ianndior
Instagram: instagram.com/ianndior
Spotify: spoti.fi/30mkHvG

Related

ILLENIUM and iann dior
NEWS

ILLENIUM Announces Release Date for Upcoming Single With iann dior, "First Time"

A 30-second preview of the upcoming single was recently shared with fans via a hand-delivered flash drive from ILLENIUM.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
NEWS

ILLENIUM Drove to the Homes of Random Fans to Give Them a USB With an Unreleased Song

The audio of ILLENIUM's next release, a collaboration with 3x Platinum artist Iann Dior, sits in the hands of three random fans.

ILLENIUM and Dabin
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM, Dabin, and Lights Sleigh Christmas With New Collab, "Hearts on Fire"

The emotive single is a euphoric fusion of melodic bass and rock 'n' roll.

Illenium Red Rocks
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM CONTINUES TO TAKE OVER FUTURE BASS WITH BREATHTAKING NEW ORIGINAL [LISTEN]

A song to put you in your feels.

Illenium and Ekali
MUSIC RELEASES

Ekali and Illenium Want You to Know it’s "Hard To Say Goodbye" ft. Chloe Angelides

This is the fourth single of Ekali's forthcoming album

Illenium and Tom DeLonge
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Illenium's Massive Collaboration with Tom DeLonge, "Paper Thin"

Illenium has offered up another glimpse into his fourth studio album.

ILLENIUM
INTERVIEWS

Get a First Look Into Illenium's Upcoming Album with New Single, "Nightlight" [Interview]

"There are going to be a lot of singles coming and music coming."

A color press photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) with a red background by Alexandra Gavillet.
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Goes Heavier in "Blood" ft. Foy Vance

"Blood" exhibits more headbanger appeal than the typical Illenium single.