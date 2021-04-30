Kayzo Reworks ILLENIUM and iann dior's "First Time" Into Rock-Infused Anthem

Kayzo has been on a tear in 2021. The Houston-born producer recently released his collaboration with Sullivan King and Papa Roach, "DOMINATION," as well as "Never Let You Down" with TELLE and "Lifeline" with Black Tiger Sex Machine. Today, he returns with a remix of ILLENIUM and iann dior's "First Time."

Kayzo's rework of "First Time" reimagines the love ballad by embracing his signature rock-electronic crossover sound. Forgoing the piano of the original, Kayzo has opted for a subtle guitar in the intro. As the track builds to the drop, listeners are hit with a more intense guitar riff all accompanied by dior's emotive vocals. The second drop adds a layer of heavy, distorted synths, drastically increasing the intensity.

Kayzo's remix fits perfectly alongside that of Sam Feldt and Goodboys, both of which released earlier this year.

Listen to Kayzo's remix of "First Time" on all streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW KAYZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

FOLLOW IANN DIOR:

Facebook: facebook.com/ianndiorofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/ianndior

Instagram: instagram.com/ianndior

Spotify: spoti.fi/30mkHvG