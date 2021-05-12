ILLENIUM and iann dior Release Aching Music Video for "First Time": Watch

c/o 12 Tone Music

After ILLENIUM and iann dior perfectly crafted their collaboration "First Time," which will appear on the former's upcoming Fallen Embers album, the duo has released an official music video.

While this track exudes the quintessential combination of electronic and punk music, the VR-themed video is the perfect compliment. dior sings about a woman he feels he's known his whole life, appearing alongside ILLENIUM as they perform their hit collab. 

He feels her energy via transport by virtual reality goggles, meeting the woman of his dreams over and over again while being serenaded by the aching sound design of ILLENIUM. The video offers a spunky narrative while still delivering the impactful musical performance his fans crave.

Watch the full music video for "First Time" below. 

