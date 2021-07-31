NGHTMRE Drops Shimmering Remix of ILLENIUM and Matt Maeson's "Heavenly Side"
The "Fallen Embers" single has received a major rework from NGHTMRE, transforming the track into a future bass jam.
Just over two weeks ago ILLENIUM shook the dance music world with the release of his highly anticipated fourth album, Fallen Embers. While that in and of itself was a lot for his fans to process, they've now been gifted a high-profile remix from NGHTMRE, who took on ILLENIUM's collaboration with Matt Maeson, "Heavenly Side."

While ILLENIUM's original is much more stripped back with a heavy emphasis on guitar and Maeson's vocals, NGHTMRE's rendition represents a significant departure. Bright keys welcome listeners in before heavily processed vocals give way to an explosion of colorful, bright synths that fill the air with a euphoric thwack.

You can listen to NGHTMRE's remix of "Heavenly Side" here and listen below.

