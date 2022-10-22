ILLENIUM and MAX Team Up for Anthemic Single, "Worst Day"

ILLENIUM is back with a new single, an anthemic collab with MAX called “Worst Day.”

"Worst Day" marks ILLENIUM's third collaborative single from his forthcoming fifth studio album. MAX stuns in the angsty electronic anthem, which soars with future bass synths and and a punk twist.

“Worst Day” follows in the footsteps of "All That Really Matters" (with Teddy Swims) as well as last month’s "From The Ashes" (with Skylar Grey). The single also coincides with an official music video, which you can watch below.

Following an exciting summer of performances at EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo and many other major festivals, ILLENIUM is now gearing up for his forthcoming fifth album. He has not yet announced its title or release date.

You can stream “Worst Day” here.

