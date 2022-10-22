Skip to main content
ILLENIUM and MAX Team Up for Anthemic Single, "Worst Day"

ILLENIUM and MAX Team Up for Anthemic Single, "Worst Day"

"Worst Day" is angsty electronic anthem with a punk twist.

c/o Press

"Worst Day" is angsty electronic anthem with a punk twist.

ILLENIUM is back with a new single, an anthemic collab with MAX called “Worst Day.”

"Worst Day" marks ILLENIUM's third collaborative single from his forthcoming fifth studio album. MAX stuns in the angsty electronic anthem, which soars with future bass synths and and a punk twist.

“Worst Day” follows in the footsteps of "All That Really Matters" (with Teddy Swims) as well as last month’s "From The Ashes" (with Skylar Grey). The single also coincides with an official music video, which you can watch below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ILLENIUM and MAX
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM and MAX Team Up for Anthemic Single, "Worst Day"

"Worst Day" is angsty electronic anthem with a punk twist.

By Mikala Lugen
Tomorrowland
EVENTS

Remembering "A Reflection of Love": Watch the Official Tomorrowland 2022 Aftermovie

Tomorrowland hosted the official premiere of its 2022 aftermovie in Amsterdam's famed Royal Theater Tuschinski at ADE.

By Mikala Lugen
STS9
MUSIC RELEASES

STS9 Debut On Wakaan With New Live Mixtape

STS9’s debut welcomes Wakaan's fans with a masterpiece that transitions between bass music and electronic live jams.

By Mikala Lugen

Following an exciting summer of performances at EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo and many other major festivals, ILLENIUM is now gearing up for his forthcoming fifth album. He has not yet announced its title or release date.

You can stream “Worst Day” here.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

FOLLOW MAX:

Facebook: facebook.com/MAXMusic/
Twitter: twitter.com/maxmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/maxmusic/
Spotify: spoti.fi/3F6eBFg

Related

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis, ILLENIUM and EVAN GIIA Team Up for Stunning Single, "Don't Let Me Let Go": Listen

The aching single will appear on Francis' long-awaited "This Mixtape Is Fire TOO."

illenium said the sky
MUSIC RELEASES

Said The Sky Teams Up With ILLENIUM, Chelsea Cutler On "Walk Me Home" Ahead of New Album: Listen

An acoustic-heavy single intersecting trap and electronic rock, "Walk Me Home" marks a fresh installment in Said The Sky and ILLENIUM's collaborative saga.

ILLENIUM
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM and Spiritbox Collide on Haunting New Single "Shivering"

"Shivering" is ILLENIUM's newly minted sound at its finest.

pjimage (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo Reworks ILLENIUM and iann dior's "First Time" Into Rock-Infused Anthem

Kayzo's rock-electronic crossover sound is exactly what "First Time" needed.

illenium matt maeson
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM and Matt Maeson Collide on Emotive New Single "Heavenly Side"

"Heavenly Side" is the final single from ILLENIUM's forthcoming album.

Grandtheft
MUSIC RELEASES

Grandtheft's "Square One" featuring MAX is Here to Lift You Up

Grandtheft's first single of 2017 proves it was worth the wait!

unnamed-3
MUSIC RELEASES

Party Pupils & MAX Release Official Music Video For Summertime Single “Sax On The Beach” [Watch]

Classic Video Game Inspired Visual Features Steve Aoki, Pete Wentz, The Fat Jew, Elsie Hewitt

League of Legends Worlds 2020
Lifestyle

League of Legends Debuts Worlds 2020 Theme Featuring Jeremy McKinnon of A Day to Remember

In addition to the rock frontman, the tournament anthem also features MAX and Henry.