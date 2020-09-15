Watch Illenium's Haunting Official Music Video for "Nightlight"

Illenium has uncloaked the official music video for his latest single "Nightlight," sharing a visual that magnifies the mythos of his haunting original.

Directed by Najeeb Tarazi, the official "Nightlight" music video is nothing short of sublime. It follows a woman as she traverses through an eerie, cavernous forest armed with nothing but a bow and arsenal of arrows. Seeing Illenium's patented firebird soaring above, she prepares to shoot it down, but it transforms into an ember and gently flutters to the surface. It then serves as a nightlight, leading her through the dark to an incandescent lake where thousands of mini firebirds glide above the water.

"It’s a love song, and it’s a peaceful love song, where you’re in the dark going through shit, and you have someone that’s your light at the end of the tunnel, a way out," Illenium told EDM.com in a recent interview.

You can stream or download "Nightlight" via your go-to platform here and check out the music video in full below.

