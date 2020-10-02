Illenium Unveils Diverse Second Edition of "Nightlight" Remixes

The EDM community has been on the edge of their seats awaiting the fourth studio album from ILLENIUM. The anticipation was heightened further when he dropped a stunning first preview with the single "Nightlight." Last week he passed the production torch for the first volume of remixes to YULTRON, Michael Calfan, and Kaivon. Now he's back to share the wealth with four more renditions for Vol. 2.

MOTi opens with a remix that features retro synths alongside a sped up pace that makes the track more club-friendly. Just A Gent flips the drop on its head, throwing down an impressive bass performance with his take. Ray Volpe stands out from the crowd after being selected by Illenium after posting a bootleg of the track on his Twitter. He starts with a relentless dubstep drop, but surprises listeners with a rippling, synth-filled second act that will leave your jaw on the floor. Finally, LNY TNZ switches up the style with a punching hardstyle hit to round out the group.

During a recent EDM.com interview with Illenium said that the album came to fruition when he stopped touring in February and he hadn't been able to work on music for the six months prior. "I haven’t really taken a break like that musically since I started, so I felt I had more inspiration and more creative juices flowing than I’ve ever had," he said.

