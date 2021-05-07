ILLENIUM, Nurko, and Valerie Broussard Craft Unrelenting Melodic Bass on “Sideways”

ILLENIUM, Nurko, and Valerie Broussard Craft Unrelenting Melodic Bass on “Sideways”

Melodic bass fans just received a shiny new treat from ILLENIUM, Nurko, and Valerie Broussard. The trifecta has come together on “Sideways,” an electrifying collaboration.

Gentle strings welcome listeners on “Sideways,” accompanied by Valerie Broussard’s yearning vocals. Soft keys echo in the background, giving way to a swift build-up that culminates in a high energy drop. Here, in the heart of the song, fluttering, wavy synths bounce around a vibrant guitar riff.

Though dance-focused, ILLENIUM’s most recent offerings, like last month’s “First Time” with iann dior, favor collected melodies over unrelenting energy. “Sideways” flips the switch with a powerful sound ready-made for the dancefloor. Balancing electrifying guitar riffs with roaring bass, it harkens to Illenium’s debut album Ashes, reminiscent of songs like “Afterlife” and “Spirals.”

“Sideways” marks another track off ILLENIUM’s upcoming fourth studio album Fallen Embers. It follows “Nightlight” with Annika Wells, “Hearts on Fire” with Dabin and Lights, "Paper Thin" with Tom DeLonge and Angels & Airwaves, and “First Time” with iann dior. With the summer release of the album approaching, hotly anticipated collaborations with Excision and Slander are likely next in line.

Stream "Sideways" below.

