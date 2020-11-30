Headhunterz Drops Massive Hardstyle Remix of Illenium's "Paper Thin"

Headhunterz Drops Massive Hardstyle Remix of Illenium's "Paper Thin"

Punk and hardstyle collide in this festival-ready remix from Headhunterz.
Author:
Publish date:

Illenium's track "Paper Thin" has received a massive remix from Headhunterz, the Dutch EDM vet and hardstyle master.

As if the song wasn't already festival-ready, Headhunterz cranks up the energy to bone-rattling levels. His hardstyle rendition is equal parts elegant and thunderous, using a nuanced approach to the punk-inspired vocals of Tom DeLonge to devastating effect. As festivals continue to bite the dust in light of a reinvigorated, relentless pandemic in recent weeks, you know Illenium is itching to drop this remix on a large stage.

Released back in October 2020, "Paper Thin" solidified itself as a bona fide highlight for Illenium. After teaming up with DeLonge—who co-founded Blink-182—and his band Angels & Airwaves, Illenium said that he has "been the biggest fan of [DeLonge] since [he] literally first started listening to music. "Whether it was AVA blink or box car, his songs were my first lyrics I memorized and sang word for word," Illenium tweeted at the time. "So lucky to work with him."

Check out Headhunterz's remix of "Paper Thin" below.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

FOLLOW HEADHUNTERZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/Headhunterz/
Instagram: instagram.com/headhunterz
Twitter: twitter.com/headhunterz
Spotify: spoti.fi/31hOeZ2

Related

Illenium and Tom DeLonge
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Illenium's Massive Collaboration with Tom DeLonge, "Paper Thin"

Illenium has offered up another glimpse into his fourth studio album.

Screen Shot 2020-11-25 at 11.37.09 AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch This Drummer Shred a Live Cover of Illenium and Angels & Airwaves' "Paper Thin"

A raw and roaring cover from Robert Leht.

Headhunterz
MUSIC RELEASES

Headhunterz Shares Preview of Upcoming Official Remix of Illenium’s “Paper Thin”

Headhunterz is putting Illenium's "Paper Thin" into overdrive.

Illenium and Tom DeLonge
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Announces Upcoming Collaboration with Tom DeLonge of Angels & Airwaves

The upcoming single follows the release of his second "Nightlight" remix pack.

Illenium-2017-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM Drops Massive Remix of Halsey's Top 10 Single, "Without Me"

A late contender for remix of the year?

ILLENIUM
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Unveils Diverse Second Edition of "Nightlight" Remixes

The compilation album covers everything from house to hardstyle.

A split screen photo of Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) and Tiësto (real name Tijs Verwest).
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Drops "Big Room Remix" of Illenium's "Good Things Fall Apart"

The worlds of two EDM superstars collided to result in this remix.

Illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM ANNOUNCES PHASE 1 OF AWAKE TOUR & DROPS BREATHTAKING TRIVECTA REMIX OF “FRACTURES”

Illenials, you ready?