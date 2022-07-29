ILLENIUM and Teddy Swims Unveil Pensive Collab, "All That Really Matters": Watch the Music Video

Skip to main content
Listen to ILLENIUM and Teddy Swims' Pensive Collab, "All That Really Matters"

Listen to ILLENIUM and Teddy Swims' Pensive Collab, "All That Really Matters"

"With all that’s going on in the world, it’s great to just take a step back and find what really matters."

Lyndsey Byrnes

"With all that's going on in the world, it's great to just take a step back and find what really matters."

There's no doubt longtime fans of ILLENIUM will feel at home listening to his new single. 

With its melancholic keys, resonant drum hits and pitched vocal chops, the track, "All That Really Matters," has all the hallmarks of a signature ILLENIUM anthem. And a stentorian Teddy Swims delivers a typically stunning vocal performance, retrospectively offering sage advice to a younger version of himself.

Swims' visceral lyricism cuts deep through ILLENIUM's poignant future bass production like a hot knife through butter. "Learning how to live when there's no one around," he croons, "is like learning how to feel when the drugs run out."

Check out the official "All That Really Matters" music video below.

"This song means so much to me," ILLENIUM said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "With all that’s going on in the world, it’s great to just take a step back and find what really matters. Teddy's voice and performance take it to the next level."

Meanwhile, the Grammy-nominated Fallen Embers artist recently revealed his second "Trilogy" performance, which is scheduled for June 17th, 2023 in Denver. The show's 2021 debut marked the biggest headlining show of ILLENIUM's career. He turned back the clock at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, performing music from his first three albums: Ashes, Awake, and Ascend.

"Trilogy" isn't the only ILLENIUM-branded event primed for its return. He recently announced the sophomore edition of Ember Shores, his curated destination festival, which will hit the beaches of Cancún December 2-4.

You can stream "All That Really Matters" here.

