Listen to Illenium's Massive Collaboration with Tom DeLonge, "Paper Thin" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Listen to Illenium's Massive Collaboration with Tom DeLonge, "Paper Thin"

Listen to Illenium's Massive Collaboration with Tom DeLonge, "Paper Thin"

Illenium has offered up another glimpse into his fourth studio album.
Author:
Publish date:

It's incredible to see just how far Illenium has taken his unique brand of soaring future bass. Shortly after announcing a forthcoming collab, he and prestigious musician Tom DeLonge have unveiled a brand new track.

Illenium and the iconic Angels & Airwaves frontman teamed up for a single called "Paper Thin," which oozes with brooding electronic-punk ferocity. On Spotify, the track was paired with his most recent single "Nightlight" to establish what looks like a snowballing playlist, signaling an EP or album on the horizon. Back in August 2020, Illenium chatted with EDM.com and confirmed the existence of new album, which he called "a new phase of Illenium."

Listen to "Paper Thin," which arrived by way of Illenium's 12Tone Music banner, below.

Illenium took to Twitter to rhapsodize about working with DeLonge, who he has looked up to since he first started listening to music. "I’ve been the biggest fan of [Tom DeLonge] since I literally first started listening to music," Illenium wrote. "Whether it was AVA blink or box car, his songs were my first lyrics I memorized and sang word for word. So lucky to work with him."

Read more about Illenium's 

You can find "Paper Thin" across all streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

Related

Illenium and Tom DeLonge
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Announces Upcoming Collaboration with Tom DeLonge of Angels & Airwaves

The upcoming single follows the release of his second "Nightlight" remix pack.

illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] ILLENIUM Releases Four Massive Edits from his "ASCEND" Tour

This comes shortly after the release of his "ASCEND" remix album.

Dabin and Illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

Dabin Teases New Illenium Collaboration

After joining him on the Ascend Tour, Dabin has teased a collaboration with Illenium.

A color photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nichlas D. Miller) during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium and Ekali Tease Upcoming Collaboration

Illenium and Ekali have teased fans with an unnamed collaboration.

unnamed-5
MUSIC RELEASES

Hex Cougar Lands Official Remix of Illenium's "God Damnit" ft. Call Me Karizma

Hex Cougar grimes Illenium up.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium's "Ascend" Rises to No. 1 on Top Dance & Electronic Chart

By all metrics, Illenium's Ascend is proving his biggest album yet.

A color photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nichlas D. Miller) during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium Delivers First Anthem of 2019 with "Crashing" ft. Bahari

Ever the hitmaker, Illenium serves up yet another instant classic.

Kill The Noise, Illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

Kill The Noise, Illenium & Mako’s Monster Collaboration Is Finally Here

It's everything we hoped for with Kill The Noise and Illenium on the same song.