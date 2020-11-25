Watch This Drummer Shred a Live Cover of Illenium, Tom DeLonge, and Angels & Airwaves' "Paper Thin"

Watch This Drummer Shred a Live Cover of Illenium, Tom DeLonge, and Angels & Airwaves' "Paper Thin"

A raw and roaring cover from Robert Leht.
Author:
Publish date:

Robert Leht

Back in October 2020, Illenium teamed up with Tom DeLonge and his band Angels & Airwaves for "Paper Thin," a massive collaboration and an unquestioned career highlight for the renowned electronic music producer.

Now, the track has received a roaring live cover from drummer Robert Leht. Leht's cover is raw and emotive, and his passion is evident from the get-go. "Illenium's music is always such a treat to play on the drums," he wrote in the video's description. "I love the fact he uses live drums in most of his live shows and it's always an extra dose of motivation to watch his shows, because I often imagine myself playing the drums on a stage like that."

You can watch Leht's cover of "Paper Thin" below and check out his other renditions via his YouTube channel. Other covers include Timmy Trumpet's "Mars" and Zedd and Jasmine Thompson's "Funny." 

