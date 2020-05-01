Illenium and X Ambassadors Unveil Scintillating Stripped Version of "In Your Arms"

Illenium and X Ambassadors today shared the "Stripped" version of their collaborative single "In Your Arms," which appeared on the former's Ascend LP back in August 2019.

Peeling the original down to its barebones, Illenium and X Ambassadors have delivered a poignant rework of the original track that displays the classically-trained side of both artists.

Illenium's most recent release came earlier in the month of April, when he uncorked a monster collaboration with dubstep don Excision called "Feel Something" featuring I Prevail. Additionally, their fan favorite debut B2B set from Lost Lands 2019 was uploaded in full by the festival's organizers. Illenium and Sam Harris of X Ambassadors also performed the original "In Your Arms" live during a landmark Ascend Tour stop at famed LA arena Staples Center back in December 2019.

Listen to "In Your Arms (Stripped)" via Astralwerks here.

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM

Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC

Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/illeniumofficial