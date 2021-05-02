Indian Electronic Music Artists Support COVID-19 Relief With Compilation Album, "SOS"

"It’s now up to each of us to do our bit and help. As artists sitting at home, perhaps the best help we can offer is via our music."
The COVID-19 crisis in India has been dominating headlines as of late, with total cases in the country skyrocketing past 19 million Sunday morning. Stepping up to help are 14 Indian musicians, who this week released the SOS compilation album in support of those providing relief on the ground. 

Out April 30th via AsymetriK, the 14-track project is available now exclusively through Bandcamp. 100% of its proceeds are designated for the Hemkunt Foundation, which supplies oxygen to COVID-19 patients.

"There is an acute shortage of oxygen tanks, ventilators and beds - with even the biggest hospitals sending out SOS requests for help," the project's organizer, Arjun Vagale, wrote on Bandcamp. On May 2nd, 2021, the country reported its highest number of single day deaths since the pandemic began over a year ago. 

Vagale notably put together SOS in a matter of days, speaking to the urgency of the current crisis. "The idea was to put this project out as soon as possible so we can start generating funds immediately," he wrote.

Vegale's own track "Sleep Cycle" concludes SOS with a rapidly paced display of percussion-heavy techno. Clocking in at over an hour, the album as a whole moves through a variety of largely instrumental sounds, from the easygoing ambience of Kohra's "Stardust" to the pounding techno of "Atolla" by Dotdat. 

"It's now up to each of us to do our bit and help. As artists sitting at home, perhaps the best help we can offer is via our music," Vagale added. 

Listen to and purchase SOS here or donate directly to the Hemkunt Foundation

