Infected Mushroom Announce 25-Year Anniversary Album, Unveil First Single "A Cookie From Space"

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, psytrance pioneers Infected Mushroom have announced new album, IM25. Kicking off the record today, the tandem released their first single, “A Cookie From Space,” in collaboration with Israeli compatriot Bliss.

“A Cookie From Space” is a 10-minute-long endeavor, taking fans on a gripping journey through Infected Mushroom's prismatic sound design. Embodying a trip through the galaxy, the duo perfectly balance psychedelic highs with electric guitar licks and otherworldly synths.

"The title comes from the lyrics which say, 'A cookie from space is melting your face,'" explained Infected Mushroom in statement. "Bliss wrote it, and when someone has a mullet from space, you don’t ask for the meaning, you just sit in awe of the inspiration that flows from its wondrous nature."

The album announcement and single arrive at the quarter-century mark of the Infected Mushroom saga. Now celebrating 25 years as a powerhouse in electronic dance music lore, they are commemorating the milestone with IM25, which is slated for release in September 2022.

"We haven’t done an album that is as diverse since 2009’s Legend of the Black Shawarma," Infected Mushroom's Amit Duvdevani told EDM.com in an intimate interview prior to a late-2021 performance in Salt Lake City. "This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

Considering Infected Mushroom have always been a master of collaborations, IM25 will be no exception, featuring joint tracks alongside Hope 6, Ninet Tayeb and 311's Nick Hexum, among others.

You can stream “A Cookie From Space” here.

