Skip to main content
Infected Mushroom Announce 25-Year Anniversary Album, Unveil First Single "A Cookie From Space"

Infected Mushroom Announce 25-Year Anniversary Album, Unveil First Single "A Cookie From Space"

"This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

Ohad Kab

"This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, psytrance pioneers Infected Mushroom have announced new album, IM25. Kicking off the record today, the tandem released their first single, “A Cookie From Space,” in collaboration with Israeli compatriot Bliss.

“A Cookie From Space” is a 10-minute-long endeavor, taking fans on a gripping journey through Infected Mushroom's prismatic sound design. Embodying a trip through the galaxy, the duo perfectly balance psychedelic highs with electric guitar licks and otherworldly synths.

"The title comes from the lyrics which say, 'A cookie from space is melting your face,'" explained Infected Mushroom in statement. "Bliss wrote it, and when someone has a mullet from space, you don’t ask for the meaning, you just sit in awe of the inspiration that flows from its wondrous nature."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Infected Mushroom 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Announce 25-Year Anniversary Album, Unveil First Single "A Cookie From Space"

"This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

By Mikala Lugen15 seconds ago
ultra europe
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times and Festival Map for Ultra Europe 2022

Ultra Europe 2022 boasts headlining DJ sets from Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Amelie Lens, Tiësto, Alesso and many more.

By EDM.com Staff1 hour ago
electric forest
EVENTS

Electric Forest Partners With Planned Parenthood For 2023 Ticket Giveaway

The decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade was revealed during the festival's run this year in Rothbury, Michigan.

By Rachel Kupfer2 hours ago

The album announcement and single arrive at the quarter-century mark of the Infected Mushroom saga. Now celebrating 25 years as a powerhouse in electronic dance music lore, they are commemorating the milestone with IM25, which is slated for release in September 2022.

"We haven’t done an album that is as diverse since 2009’s Legend of the Black Shawarma," Infected Mushroom's Amit Duvdevani told EDM.com in an intimate interview prior to a late-2021 performance in Salt Lake City. "This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

Considering Infected Mushroom have always been a master of collaborations, IM25 will be no exception, featuring joint tracks alongside Hope 6, Ninet Tayeb and 311's Nick Hexum, among others.

You can stream “A Cookie From Space” here.

FOLLOW INFECTED MUSHROOM:

Facebook: facebook.com/infectedmushroom
Twitter: twitter.com/infected
Instagram: instagram.com/infectedmushroom
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WmUtHg

Related

infected mushroom
FEATURES

Celebrating 25 Years of Psytrance: Infected Mushroom Talk Virtual Reality, NFT's, and New Album

"We haven’t done an album that is as diverse since 2009’s Legend of the Black Shawarma. This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

infected mushroom
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Remixes Pegboard Nerds' "Hero" Ahead of Twitch DJ Set for Monstercat

The remix, and Stonebank's remix of Infected Mushroom's "Spitfire" were released as part of Monstercat's Holiday Remix Exchange series.

WOTMart
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Releases Catchy New Single "Walking on the Moon" [Listen]

Out now on Rocket League x Monstercat Vol.4

Infected Mushroom 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Release "Shroomeez" EP on Monstercat With Revolutionary AI-Generated NFT

The project ushers in their 25th year as dance music veterans and production virtuosos.

Virtual Riot
MUSIC RELEASES

RIOT Premieres Remix of Infected Mushroom's Banger 'U R So F--ked'

Infected Mushroom received treatment from Los Angeles hellraisers.

Monstercat logo
MUSIC RELEASES

Monstercat Unveils Stunning 10-Year Anniversary Compilation Album: Listen

Monstercat's new compilation covers all three of its brands—Uncaged, Instinct, and Silk—and their catalog from the last 10 years.

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 1.24.14 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Pioneering Electronic Music Producer Releases First Album at 83: Listen

After years of adversity as a woman producer in the early 50s, Janet Beat has released her "Pioneering Knob Twiddler" album.

seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Unveils 10-Year Anniversary Album With His Most Memorable Music

The album includes an acoustic version of "Rush Over Me" and a new remix of "The Blood" by his psytrance alias, Abraxis.