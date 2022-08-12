Skip to main content
Infected Mushroom Remake 1989 Classic "Black Velvet" With Glitchy Remix

Infected Mushroom Remake 1989 Classic "Black Velvet" With Glitchy Remix

The duo teamed up with singer-songwriter Ninet Tayeb to transform the former #1 hit into a glitchy, bass-driven remake with amplified guitar chords and sultry vocals.

c/o Press

The duo teamed up with singer-songwriter Ninet Tayeb to transform the former #1 hit into a glitchy, bass-driven remake with amplified guitar chords and sultry vocals.

Legendary Israeli psytrance duo Infected Mushroom have revealed the latest single from their forthcoming IM25 album, an electro-rock rendition of Alannah Myles’ 1989 classic, "Black Velvet."

With help from Israeli compatriot Ninet Tayeb, Infected Mushroom have transformed the former #1 hit into a glitchy, bass-driven remake with amplified guitar chords and sultry vocals. While the Grammy-winning record was written as an ode to Elvis Presley’s charm as the king of rock ‘n roll, Infected Mushroom’s version takes on a deeper meaning.

As they celebrate their quarter-century legacy, “Black Velvet” is a byproduct of their versatility and early influences, reflective of their unconventional journey through time and sound. Take a listen below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

118812800_2609375832646047_5893804138589508396_n
NEWS

Bro Safari Opens Up About Substance Abuse, Return to Music: "I Am In a Much Better Place Now"

In a candid letter to his fans, Bro Safari revealed he entered therapy after experiencing mental health issues from touring.

By Mikala Lugen4 hours ago
benny benassi david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate 20 Years of Benny Benassi's Iconic "Satisfaction" With David Guetta's New Remix

Guetta's rework turns back the clock to 2022, when Benassi released what would become a generational dance anthem.

By Mikala Lugen4 hours ago
Infected Mushroom
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Remake 1989 Classic "Black Velvet" With Glitchy Remix: Listen

The duo teamed up with singer-songwriter Ninet Tayeb to transform the former #1 hit into a glitchy, bass-driven remake with amplified guitar chords and sultry vocals.

By Mikala Lugen5 hours ago

"When Covid started, we built two separate studios in both of our houses. I wanted to do a cover of a 90’s song and as I was browsing for ideas with my wife, 'Black Velvet' really stuck out," said Infected Mushroom's Amit Duvdevani in a statement. "I could feel how I wanted it to sound in our style so I called Erez and told him. His mom was visiting at the time and it happened to be her favorite song."

"Erez and I got to work on it with Yosi, our new guitarist, and his wife is Ninet. Even before he came on board, my idea was for Ninet to sing it as I envisioned her voice and vibe would be perfect for that song," Duvdevani continued. "We got closer in Covid times in L.A., and Ninet and Yosi became family. The song ties in with the IM25 album as it’s a compilation of trance, psytrance and a lot of unusual collaborations of Infected and other amazing artists and bands. This is one of our favorite songs on the album and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

As Infected Mushroom prepare to launch their next full-length body of work, they’ll stay busy on the road with a robust slate of immersive shows. Through the fall, fans can catch them live in over 15 locations, including Budapest, London, Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.

You can stream “Black Velvet” here.

FOLLOW INFECTED MUSHROOM:

Facebook: facebook.com/infectedmushroom
Twitter: twitter.com/infected
Instagram: instagram.com/infectedmushroom
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WmUtHg

Related

Infected Mushroom 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Announce 25-Year Anniversary Album, Unveil First Single "A Cookie From Space"

"This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

infected mushroom
FEATURES

Celebrating 25 Years of Psytrance: Infected Mushroom Talk Virtual Reality, NFT's, and New Album

"We haven’t done an album that is as diverse since 2009’s Legend of the Black Shawarma. This is as much of an Infected Mushroom album as it gets."

WOTMart
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Releases Catchy New Single "Walking on the Moon" [Listen]

Out now on Rocket League x Monstercat Vol.4

Infected Mushroom 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Release "Shroomeez" EP on Monstercat With Revolutionary AI-Generated NFT

The project ushers in their 25th year as dance music veterans and production virtuosos.

infected mushroom
MUSIC RELEASES

Infected Mushroom Remixes Pegboard Nerds' "Hero" Ahead of Twitch DJ Set for Monstercat

The remix, and Stonebank's remix of Infected Mushroom's "Spitfire" were released as part of Monstercat's Holiday Remix Exchange series.

Virtual Riot
MUSIC RELEASES

RIOT Premieres Remix of Infected Mushroom's Banger 'U R So F--ked'

Infected Mushroom received treatment from Los Angeles hellraisers.

maneater, john oates, saxsquatch, john oates maneater
MUSIC RELEASES

Legendary Musician John Oates Joins Forces With Saxsquatch for Dance Remix of 1982 Classic "Maneater"

Injected with club-inspired grooves and dance-floor worthy basslines, the duo put a modern spin on Hall & Oates' iconic record.

benny benassi david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate 20 Years of Benny Benassi's Iconic "Satisfaction" With David Guetta's New Remix

Guetta's rework turns back the clock to 2022, when Benassi released what would become a generational dance anthem.