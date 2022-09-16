Infected Mushroom Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Kaleidoscopic Album, "IM25"

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, iconic Israeli psytrance duo Infected Mushroom have finally dropped their highly anticipated IM25 LP.

Preceding the 12-track collection, Infected Mushroom teamed up with Israeli compatriot Bliss for a 10-minute, face-melting space expedition called "A Cookie From Space." Shortly after, they treated fans to a glitchy electro-rock rendition of Alannah Myles’ 1989 classic “Black Velvet” with help from singer-songwriter Ninet Tayeb.

Now, the duo are crystallizing their quarter-century legacy with their latest full-length body of work.

Infected Mushroom. c/o Press

IM25 showcases Infected Mushroom’s expertise as veteran sound designers and takes fans on a visceral journey through their storied career. The new record welcomes a melting pot of collaborators, including Tayeb, Hope 6, Bliss, May Sfadia, Joseph E-Shine and 311's Nick Hexum.

Expanding the experimentation within their production palette, Infected Mushroom use IM25 as a building block to achieve their kaleidoscopic vision. From the reggae-infused “Business As Usual” and “Serious Times,” to the cyber-pop “Zazim Beyhad (We Move Together),” the genre-bending album is chock full of diverse sounds in a testament to the duo’s global influence.

Closing out the album, Infected Mushroom tapped bass music virtuoso Mr. Bill for “Billy On Mushrooms,” leaving fans with an unexpected yet brilliant track at the nexus of glitch hop and thrashing electro.

“Each and every album of Infected Mushroom is a defining moment in time that displays the prolific nature of our work. IM25 is definitely experimental; it pushes the boundaries of dance music and celebrates a quarter century of the evolution of our sound,” Infected Mushroom said in a press statement. “It's impossible to capture our gratitude for this crazy ride, and for all of the wonderful people in our lives. Here's to another 25."

Listen to IM25 below and find the album on streaming platforms here.

Earlier this year, 20,000 fans in Tel Aviv were the first to see Infected Mushroom’s immersive IM25 show. Now, the duo have kicked off a tour to take the album on the road to 30 cities, including Los Angeles, Paris and New York City. They're also set to return to Tel Aviv for back-to-back shows at BARBI.

Find out more about the tour here.

