Infected Mushroom Remixes Pegboard Nerds' "Hero" Ahead of Twitch DJ Set for Monstercat

The remix, and Stonebank's remix of Infected Mushroom's "Spitfire" were released as part of Monstercat's Holiday Remix Exchange series.
Monstercat is the gift that just keeps on giving. To tie a bow on 2020, the label's Holiday Remix Exchange series will see seven unique and genre-diverse artists pitted into a "Secret Santa"-style scenario, where each artist was assigned a track from one of the others to put their own spin on it. 

Today's gift came courtesy of the prolific Infected Mushroom, who reworked Pegboard Nerds' "Hero (feat. Elizaveta)" into their signature blend of psytrance and bass. Check out the new remix below.

It seems a tall order to take on a remix for "Hero," one of Pegboard Nerds' most popular singles, which was released back in 2014. But perhaps no musicians were better suited to rework Pegboard Nerds' mega-hit than Infected Mushroom. The duo cleverly inject their instantly-recognizable sound into the track with four-to-the-floor sections and a heavy halftime drop, serving up a tasteful and complementary remix on the venerated Monstercat banner.

Monstercat Holiday Remix Exchange also saw another Infected Mushroom release, with the UK-based producer Stonebank retooling the duo's psytrance single "Spitfire" into a crushing dubstep track.

Both Infected Mushroom releases arrived just ahead of the duo's must-see DJ set today at 12PM PT (3PM ET, 9PM CT), in celebration of the Monstercat Holiday Remix Exchange. Infected Mushroom's performances will be broadcast via the label's Twitch channel in partnership with EDM.com

Monstercat's Holiday Remix Exchange has also seen releases from major electronic music artists such as Au5 and Darren Styles, and there's no telling who's up next on the roster to present their own gifts as the event continues. Fans can keep up with the Monstercat advent calendar at the imprint's official website.

InfectedMushroom MCTV-square

