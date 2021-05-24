Infected Mushroom Release "Shroomeez" EP on Monstercat With Revolutionary AI-Generated NFT

Legendary Israeli DJ and production duo Infected Mushroom are kicking off their 25th year of music-making with a massive project that includes new music and a revolutionary new NFT concept.

The Shroomeez EP boasts four new Infected Mushroom tracks in their signature style, which fuses elements of trance, hard rock, and bass music. Inspired by art presented to the duo by digital artist FARGO, the concept behind Shroomeez is otherworldly.

"The Shroomeez EP came to life from the NFT art that was presented to us," said Infected Mushroom in a joint statement. "We imagined a planet full of mushroom creatures and a mushroom collective. It was super fun writing 4 futuristic trance tracks that will suit a society of shroomeez. Dropping this EP as an entrance to the NFT world is an exciting way to release music in the future and spread the word of Infected Mushroom."

FARGO took a groundbreaking approach in his approach to the NFT, employing his own AI-based algorithm that studied and fused together thousands of images of mushrooms, human faces, nature, and more to create each "shroomee" for a truly one-of-a-kind collection. The size and scale of the project is poised to become the largest drop of its kind in the history of Nifty Gateway, the marketplace where the NFT will be auctioned.

“Infected Mushroom are true visionaries and they share a similar free-spirited approach to the creative process as I do," added FARGO. "Our trust in each other fueled this project beyond our wildest expectations. It's a magical universe only we could pull off.”

The NFT drop will feature three collections, the first of which offers 100 unique "shroomeez" as one-of-one pieces, with a limit of five "shroomeez" available per person on a first come, first served basis. The second collection features four worlds inspired by the four tracks on the album, with 25 collectibles in each available via raffle.

Faces of some of the unique "Shroomeez" created by digital artist FARGO for Infected Mushroom. FARGO

Finally, the third offering is a single collectible piece of art soundtracked by a five-minute unreleased Infected Mushroom track that only the producers and the purchaser will ever hear.

Infected Mushroom's Shroomeez EP is out now via Monstercat and can be found on streaming platforms here. The Shroomeez NFT dropped today at 10:30AM PT via Nifty Gateway.

