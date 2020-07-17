Legendary Electronic Music Group Inner City Release First Album in 28 Years

Legendary electronic outfit Inner City are back with their first album in 28 years, the expansive All Move Together. Formed in 1987, the group, which is led by fabled techno and house producer Kevin Saunderson, released their last album Testament ’93 in 1993.

Along with Saunderson, Inner City is comprised of his son, Dantiez Saunderson, and vocalist Steffanie Christi’an, whose velvety pipes are as formidable as ever. All Move Together spans 12 tracks and features a cameo from award-winning actor, music producer, and DJ Idris Elba.

You can listen to All Move Together and find the album's full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. We All Move Together feat. Idris Elba

2. SoundwaveZ feat. ZebrA OctobrA

3. Stop & Stare feat. Steffanie Christi'an

4. Your Love On Me feat. ZebrA OctobrA

5. Living A Dream feat. Steffanie Christi'an

6. I'm A Believer feat. ZebrA OctobrA

7. That Feeling feat. Steffanie Christi'an

8. I Can Feel My Heart Again feat. Steffanie Christi'an

9. Dance feat. Steffanie Christi'an

10. Save Me feat. Steffanie Christi'an

11. Believe feat. Steffanie Christi'an

12. Need Your Love feat. Steffanie Christi'an