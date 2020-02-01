Born Dirty Hits the Ground Grooving with Flavorful First Release of 2020

In his highly anticipated return to Insomniac Records, house music head chef Born Dirty has us dancing into the new decade with a two-sided release bursting with funk and flavor. Named after the two featured tunes, Alpha Omega / In the Shadows is a perfectly timed follow-up to a smorgasbord of releases in 2019 and a palate-pleasing performance at Insomniac’s Academy LA earlier this month.

Coasting off of a series of releases via esteemed imprints such as Mad Decent, Sweat It Out, and his own Way Way Records, our talented tastemaker is back with his irresistibly appetizing approach to house music that never goes stale.

The meal’s first course, entitled “Alpha Omega,” is a hypnotic hip shaker laden with perfectly timed steel drum rhythms and mesmerizing, chimey melodies. On the flip side, we are served “In The Shadows,” which transports us to a dark, dance-driven dimension by way of swung drums, ethereal textures, and ominous atmospheric elements. The two tasty tracks work together to create a harmonious synergy that leaves us begging for just one more bite.

Stream or Download Born Dirty’s Alpha Omega / In The Shadows today.

FOLLOW BORN DIRTY:

Facebook: facebook.com/borndirtymusic

Twitter: twitter.com/borndirtymusic

Instagram: instagram.com/borndirtymusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/borndirtymusic

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC RECORDS:

Facebook: facebook.com/InsomniacRecords/

Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacrecs

Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacrecs/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/insomniacrecords