CloZee Blends World Influences into INZO's "Overthinker"

CloZee Blends World Influences into INZO's "Overthinker"

As "Overthinker" approaches its third birthday, INZO has recruited world bass pioneer CloZee to reimagine the hit single.
Author:
Publish date:

Pierre Beteille

In 2018, Chicago-based producer INZO made his Lowly Palace debut with "Overthinker," a captivating future bass single that featured the healing words of philosopher Alan Watts. Since its release, "Overthinker" has become one of Lowly's best-performing songs. With over 66 million streams across digital streaming platforms, it has also earned the top spot on INZO's discography. As "Overthinker" approaches its third birthday, INZO has recruited the world bass pioneer, CloZee, to reimagine the hit single.

Last year, CloZee offered her remix services to songs from artists such as Big Gigantic, Lane 8, and Emancipator. Now, she's incorporating her worldly presence into INZO's masterpiece. Fully transforming the piece into her own, her remix is a cinematic escapade through reflective atmospheres and euphonious vocal chops. The final minute makes a dubby detour before a prolonged, pensive conclusion reminds us that we must go on.

"When INZO asked me to remix 'Overthinker,' I was extremely honored because it's one of my all time favorites. I used to play it a lot in my sets," shared CloZee in a press release. "For that reason, it was also the most challenging remix I've had to do. The expectations are very high since the original song is a hit. I hope people will like this new journey based on the words of Alan Watts and INZO's amazing sounds."

2020 was a dominant year for CloZee, with 2021 looking to be equally explosive for the French producer. Several months following the release of her sophomore album, Neon Jungle, last summer, she rallied an all-star lineup of Opiuo, Of The Trees, and more for a remix package, released via her new Odyzey Records imprint.

Stream CloZee's remix of INZO's "Overthinker" below.

FOLLOW CLOZEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/CloZee
Twitter: twitter.com/CloZeeMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/clozeemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2AvsgHa

FOLLOW INZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/inzo.music.official
Twitter: twitter.com/Inzo_Music
Instagram: instagram.com/inzomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tnuC1v

Related

Clozee (arms crossed)
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Enlists 10 Artists to Deliver Expansive "Neon Jungle" Remix Pack

CloZee hand-picked each artist to create a whole new sound experience.

Clozee-8236-couleur
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of CloZee's Soaring Official Remix of Big Gigantic's "You're The One"

Big Gigantic's euphoric saxophones meet CloZee's haunting bass in the latter's forthcoming remix.

Clozee-8236-couleur
MUSIC RELEASES

Escape From Reality With CloZee's Sophomore Album, "Neon Jungle"

Out today via the CloZee's Odyzey Music banner, the 10-track LP is blissfully rhythmic and enchanting.

CloZee
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Unveils Dreamy Track "Kanzan" With Fakear, Pouvoir Magique and Einki

If you're having a stressful day, play this track.

CloZee @ Lightning In A Bottle
MUSIC RELEASES

Escape from Reality with CloZee's Debut LP, EVASION

Travel To Your Very Own "Secret Place" With CloZee's Debut Album EVASION

f7136933-6870-4496-9866-00109b24ca80
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Unites Listeners on Spiritual New Single, “Winter is Coming”

It’s the first track off her new album "Neon Jungle," due out July 3rd.

clozee-evasion-square
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee Unveils Her Debut Album 'Evasion'

In the midst of the 40+ date North American Evasion Tour

CloZee @ Lightning In A Bottle
INTERVIEWS

CloZee On the Experience of "Neon Jungle" and the Absence of Live Shows [Interview]

Despite not being able to play her sophomore album live, the French producer still sees the potential for "Neon Jungle" to provide an escape for fans.