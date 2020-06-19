Back in May, the enigmatic i_o dropped the curtain on his new single "Annihilation," which arrived on deadmau5's mau5trap imprint. In a flash of the tech wunderkind's versatility, the song explored a softer side of i_o with its melodic deep house underscores and honeyed vocal performance from Lights.

Adding to the metaphysical allure of the single is its new accompanying visual component, which i_o released via mau5trap today. "Annihilation (A Short Animated Film)" is a succinct yet striking animated audiovisual journey that seems to aim to fling its viewers into a kaleidoscopic rabbit hole. Animated by Sam Button, the sumptuous video is a perfect addition to "Annihilation," infusing an eloquently minimalistic film noir aesthetic into the track's hypnotic sonic flair.

You can check out the video in full below and stream "Annihilation," which appeared on i_o and Lights' collaborative AM 444 EP, here.

