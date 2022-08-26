ISOxo and FrostTop Drop Celestial Festival Anthem, "Angels Landing"

ISOxo and FrostTop have shared their long-awaited gift from the heavens.

After ISOxo's first festival appearance this summer, fans have been holding their breath waiting for the release of the monstrous ID. A month he decimated the crowd with two DJ sets at HARD Summer, "Angels Landing" has finally touched down on NIGHTMODE.

Celestial vocals gently lead listeners into the light as the track comes into focus. The hymns give way to potent synths that elevate the arrangement above the clouds before ISOxo and FrostTop drop a barrage of pounding drums and metallic bass. With its gargantuan build-ups and cathartic second Wave drop, it's easy to see why "Angels Landing" is such a hit in the live arena.

Take a listen to the new collab below.

As with all of NIGHTMODE's releases, "Angels Landing" is DCMA-free and will be available to streamers and content creators hoping to feature the song in their projects.

You can download and stream "Angels Landing" here.

