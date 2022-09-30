ISOxo Flips the Script With Ominous House Single, "inhuman": Listen

It's been a year of milestone "firsts" for EDM.com Class of 2022 breakout star, ISOxo. And he's not done yet.

Breaking through on RL Grime's Sable Valley Records in late 2021 with his blistering debut EP, Nightrealm, ISOxo has already left his mark on the highly competitive and ever-evolving bass music scene. With his latest record, however, ISOxo shows he's not up for staying complacent.

With "inhuman," he sparks up the dancefloor and brings a refreshing spin on house music to the club that is uniquely his own. Despite the change in genre, ISOxo remains in tune with the artful sound design and menacing style fans have come to know him by.

ISOxo has a knack for seamlessly weaving seemingly disparate diverse sonic environments into a broader mosaic. He once again shows us how it's done with "inhuman," whisking cinematic strings and dreamy steel pan drums in the verse into a chunky, low -end driven groove with ease.

It's clear ISOxo is far from the end of the line when it comes to exploring his creative boundaries. And all we know is that as long as he's up for breaking the mold—regardless of genre—fans will be waiting to eat it up.

You can stream "inhuman" here.

