September 25, 2021
ISOxo's Debut EP is a Showcase of the Future of Trap Music: Listen
"Nightrealm" is a tour de force for the prodigious electronic music producer, whose long-awaited debut was snapped up by RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint.
One of the brightest young producers in electronic music has finally unveiled his debut EP—and it's a special one.

ISOxo dropped his Nightrealm EP today via RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint. And there's a reason why Grime, who is considered a trailblazer in trap music, snapped up this record: it's a vehicle to showcase the genre's future.

EDM fans have a habit of skipping to the loudest parts of a song's waveform—also known as the drop—but doing so would be a crime with Nightrealm. Each of its five tracks are cinematic in nature, rife with eerie, visceral melodies that breathe life into their drops.

Artwork for ISOxo's "Nightrealm" EP.

Nightrealm kicks off with "Beam," a synthy instrumental that could soundtrack the climax of a Bond film—at least until it mutates into a screeching trap number reminiscent of his breakthrough single "RADIAL." Next is "Click," a quirky banger and one of the EP's surefire standouts, which had already received support from a myriad of electronic heavy-hitters such as Skrillex, QUIX, and G Jones.

The record's titular track arrives at its midpoint, offering a bone-rattling blend of breakbeat-inspired builds and menacing saws. ISO then ties a bow on the EP with "Chamber" and "Aarena," each of which brilliantly make use of orchestral instrumentation.

Check out the full Nightrealm EP below and find it on your go-to streaming platform here.

