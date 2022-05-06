ISOxo Shines On Long-Awaited Single, "REDloop": Listen

EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee ISOxo is in the midst of a bona fide breakout year. A day after announcing his debut festival performance, his hotly anticipated single "REDloop" has finally arrived via RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint.

"REDloop" is a stunner from front to back, showcasing why ISOxo has earned early support from Skrillex, Grime, NGHTMRE and virtually every other major bass music producer. His immaculate production is on full display, leading the way with a menacing intro that flows expertly into a synth-driven drop. The saturated drums and hollow, piercing stabs add to the intense ambiance, adding tension to the track's spine-tingling arrangement.

Take a listen to "REDloop" below.

It's not a stretch to say ISOxo is the future of trap music. His first cosign came from Grime, who released his breakout hit "Radial" on Sable Valley as well as collaborated with him on "Stinger" just two years later. Since then, ISOxo has returned to the label with his single "Aarena" as well as his acclaimed Nightrealm EP.

Listen to "REDloop" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ISOXO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ISOxo

Twitter: twitter.com/isoxo_

Instagram: instagram.com/isoxo_

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dwtO3h