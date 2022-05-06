Skip to main content
ISOxo Shines On Long-Awaited Single, "REDloop": Listen

ISOxo Shines On Long-Awaited Single, "REDloop": Listen

"REDloop" was first teased in RL Grime's "Halloween X" performance.

c/o Press

"REDloop" was first teased in RL Grime's "Halloween X" performance.

EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee ISOxo is in the midst of a bona fide breakout year. A day after announcing his debut festival performance, his hotly anticipated single "REDloop" has finally arrived via RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint. 

"REDloop" is a stunner from front to back, showcasing why ISOxo has earned early support from Skrillex, Grime, NGHTMRE and virtually every other major bass music producer. His immaculate production is on full display, leading the way with a menacing intro that flows expertly into a synth-driven drop. The saturated drums and hollow, piercing stabs add to the intense ambiance, adding tension to the track's spine-tingling arrangement.

Take a listen to "REDloop" below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

SNBRN and FREAK ON
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN and FREAK ON Unite On Intoxicating House Track, "I Don't Think U Do"

"I Don't Think U Do" is yet another classic from two artists who know how to keep the club moving late into the night.

By Niko Sani54 minutes ago
191194041_1863425090490818_1889679175756057240_n
MUSIC RELEASES

SiriusXM Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month With ZHU, JVNA, More

Special broadcasting will air on Steve Aoki's Remix Radio, 88rising Radio, K-Pop Radio and more, as well as on Pandora's newly minted Pan-Asian United.

By Rachel Kupfer1 hour ago
prismo elle vee
MUSIC RELEASES

Prismo and Elle Vee Join Forces for Breathtaking Single, "Ignite"

The powerful collab was released under Insomniac's venerated Lost In Dreams banner.

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago

It's not a stretch to say ISOxo is the future of trap music. His first cosign came from Grime, who released his breakout hit "Radial" on Sable Valley as well as collaborated with him on "Stinger" just two years later. Since then, ISOxo has returned to the label with his single "Aarena" as well as his acclaimed Nightrealm EP.

Listen to "REDloop" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ISOXO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ISOxo
Twitter: twitter.com/isoxo_
Instagram: instagram.com/isoxo_
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dwtO3h

Related

RL Grime ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to RL Grime and ISOxo's New Haunting Trap Banger, "Stinger"

The massive collaboration dropped on RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint.

ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo's Debut EP is a Showcase of the Future of Trap Music: Listen

"Nightrealm" is a tour de force for the prodigious electronic music producer, whose long-awaited debut was snapped up by RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint.

ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo Stuns With Furious Single "Aarena" On RL Grime's Sable Valley Label

ISOxo once again demonstrates his appreciation for dark trap sonics, this time in a solo capacity.

RL Grime ISOxo
NEWS

RL Grime Shares Preview of Massive Upcoming Collaboration With ISOxo, "Stinger": Listen

A trap music vet is colliding with one of the genre's most promising artists.

209217128_239354221343156_7512485322645169554_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Ninajirachi Returns With Scorching Double-Single on Sable Valley: Listen

Released on RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint, "Dracodraco" highlights Ninajirachi's technical skill with a massive hybrid sound.

Space Laces
MUSIC RELEASES

Space Laces Fearlessly Embraces a New Era On Long-Awaited "High Vaultage" EP: Listen

For fans of Space Laces, "High Vaultage" is the culmination of years of waiting.

alesso
MUSIC RELEASES

Alesso Releases Long-Awaited Single "Somebody To Use"

He's also dropped a "Toxic Mix" alongside the original version of the new tune.

A7_09879
EVENTS

ISOxo to Make New York Headlining Debut

Brownies & Lemonade is spearheading the first-ever NYC headline gig for the EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee.