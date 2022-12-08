Skip to main content
Listen to isqa's Stunning "i 4ove you" EP, the First External Release On Rezz's HypnoVizion Label

Listen to isqa's Stunning "i 4ove you" EP, the First External Release On Rezz's HypnoVizion Label

The four-track EP from No Mana's alter ego is the first release from someone other than Rezz on the new label.

c/o Press

The four-track EP from No Mana's alter ego is the first release from someone other than Rezz on the new label.

Before he became a mau5trap mainstay with his No Mana project, Jordan Orcaz released experimental bass tracks as isqa. In the early days of her career, a young Rezz developed a friendship with him and the duo went on to work hand-in-hand, encouraging each other to evolve their sounds.

A few years after crossing paths, they worked together to release their collaborative track "Psycho" in 2017. Now, isqa has returned with a new EP, i 4ove you, the first release on Rezz's HypnoVizion Records from someone other than its founder.

The project kicks off with "mycelium faceplant," a collaboration with fknsyd wherein the duo balance haunting vocals with distorted bass in an arrangement with tinctures of melancholy. The ensuing "flusterfuck" brings forth a much heavier experimental bass sound highlighted by mechanical growls and grinding, metallic sound design.

The EP rolls on with "i should've been dead," a tense track that ultimately plunges into a digitized frenzy of synths and gritty basslines. isqa then closes with "souls," a high-energy finale that wraps up i 4ove you on an electrifying note. Bouncing between competing drops and distorted wobbles, the track's unrelenting barrage of bass is hard-hitting and creates a delightful sense of disorientation.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

isqa
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to isqa's Stunning "i 4ove you" EP, the First External Release On Rezz's HypnoVizion Label

The four-track EP from No Mana's alter ego is the first release from someone other than Rezz on the new label.

By Nick Yopko
hardwell
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2022: Music Producers

To honor their fearless creativity and profound dedication to their craft, we've recognized 10 of the best electronic music producers of 2022.

By EDM.com Staff
Wreckno live concert EDM (electronic dance music) news
FEATURES

Every Space Is a Safe Space With EDM's Bass-Bumping, Bar-Spitting Pop Star, Wreckno

How a conversation with GRiZ and lifelong family support in the face of close-minded rhetoric shaped the badass Wreckno of today.

By Shakiel Mahjouri

You can listen to i 4ove you below and stream the EP here.

FOLLOW ISQA:

Twitter: twitter.com/isqa3d
Instagram: instagram.com/isqa3d
Spotify: spoti.fi/3VClWSB

Related

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

Rezz Drops Spine-Chilling Audiovisual Mix, "Nightmare On Rezz Street 2"

Featuring 12 haunting tracks, Rezz's new mix is the follow-up to 2018's debut.

seven lions
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Drops Stunning Single From Debut Album: Listen to "Call On Me"

The latest track off "Beyond the Veil" opts for a brighter sound than that of its predecessor.

rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ's Production Mastery Shines On Mesmerizing Third Album, "Spiral"

REZZ has taken her enthralling, signature sound to new heights on her latest album.

Pendulum
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Pendulum's "Elemental" EP, Their First Body of Work in Over a Decade

The EP contains a new collab with Hybrid Minds as well as the three new tracks they released over the past year.

jstjr spring new
MUSIC RELEASES

JSTJR Releases "I See You" On New Label Endeavor, Group Chat Recordings

JSTJR is entering the label game with his new single.

5bb8ec49-c0a2-4e97-a038-f51e0932a641
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Releases Stunning EP On Kannibalen Records

The EP kicks off with "Tresspasser" a hard-nosed headbanger record packed with all the wubs and wobbles a person can handle.

280498387_556551549173616_4291834512018341016_n
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Announces Latin Music-Inspired EP, "INFLUENDO," Drops First Single

The EP's kickoff single, "NINGUÉM DORME," features MC Lan and Tropkillaz.

295868316_592488349104726_5457968987384656756_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the First Release On CamelPhat's New Record Label, ELDON's "Magic Me"

The launch of When Stars Align was announced last February along with a call for demo submissions.