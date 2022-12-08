Listen to isqa's Stunning "i 4ove you" EP, the First External Release On Rezz's HypnoVizion Label
Before he became a mau5trap mainstay with his No Mana project, Jordan Orcaz released experimental bass tracks as isqa. In the early days of her career, a young Rezz developed a friendship with him and the duo went on to work hand-in-hand, encouraging each other to evolve their sounds.
A few years after crossing paths, they worked together to release their collaborative track "Psycho" in 2017. Now, isqa has returned with a new EP, i 4ove you, the first release on Rezz's HypnoVizion Records from someone other than its founder.
The project kicks off with "mycelium faceplant," a collaboration with fknsyd wherein the duo balance haunting vocals with distorted bass in an arrangement with tinctures of melancholy. The ensuing "flusterfuck" brings forth a much heavier experimental bass sound highlighted by mechanical growls and grinding, metallic sound design.
The EP rolls on with "i should've been dead," a tense track that ultimately plunges into a digitized frenzy of synths and gritty basslines. isqa then closes with "souls," a high-energy finale that wraps up i 4ove you on an electrifying note. Bouncing between competing drops and distorted wobbles, the track's unrelenting barrage of bass is hard-hitting and creates a delightful sense of disorientation.
You can listen to i 4ove you below and stream the EP here.
