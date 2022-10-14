Listen to Ivy Lab's Haunting Album, "Infinite Falling Ground"

Revered experimental bass music duo Ivy Lab have released their third studio album, Infinite Falling Ground.

Spanning 14 tracks, Infinite Falling Ground is a tour de force for Ivy Lab, whose reimagined sound is explored through haunting, deeply introspective production. Coming nearly five years since Death Don’t Always Taste Good, the album finds the pair journeying through eclectic concepts and sounds, making for their most entrancing work yet.

The album’s opener, “Celeste” serenades us into a hazy, lo-fi vibe. It doesn't last long though, as tracks like “Balaclava” and “Q Nix” conjure haunting, melancholic bass and hollowed sound design. Wrapped in dusty hip-hop cloaks and swathed in downtempo electronica, “Our Time” and “Late Night Fit” will hit home for fans of Ivy Lab.

“Infinite Falling Ground is an ode to arguments," the duo said in a joint statement. "It's the residual regret from moments of passive aggression, an exploration of non-apologies, and a confrontation with the unfairness we're failing to achieve catharsis after. In January 2022 under the cloud of both of our own distinct crises, we both revealed some deeply held secrets to one another about our habits. By March this LP was written."

"We're not known to bear our hearts on our sleeve, certainly not in our online footprint, and not often through our music," Ivy Lab continued. "Much of our previous work is born of a whimsical combination of abstract studio-luck and DJ booth fixation. And whilst most if not all of these tracks began life under that same 'caught-a-vibe' form of design, they were completed with much heavier expectations. It might be our first body of work that escapes the gravity of our own imposter syndromes.”

Ivy Lab also announced an eponymous tour, where they'll take their ambitious new audiovisual concept on the road. The duo’s new live experience will premiere at Fold in London on October 20th before it heads stateside to The Regent in Los Angeles on November 26th. The tour will then run through the end of March 2023, hitting Chicago, Detroit and Boston, among other major cities.

You can stream Infinite Falling Ground here.

