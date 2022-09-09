Skip to main content
Ivy Lab Announce New Album, Drop Haunting Music Video for "Balaclava"

Ivy Lab Announce New Album, Drop Haunting Music Video for "Balaclava"

Ivy Lab's "Infinite Falling Ground" LP is set to be released in the coming months.

c/o Press

Ivy Lab's "Infinite Falling Ground" LP is set to be released in the coming months.

Experimental electronic duo Ivy Lab are back again with “Balaclava,” the first single from their forthcoming LP, Infinite Falling Ground.

Written over the last six months, Infinite Falling Ground has the feel of the duo’s most expansive and honest body of work to-date. Set to be released later in 2022, the album is said to explores themes like pain, regret and catharsis, according to a press release.

Their new single "Balaclava" challenges the preconceived notions of an Ivy Lab release, elevating their electronic roots to a whole new level. The track, which Ivy Lab called "the calling card for the whole project," finds melancholic synths swirling through thumping kicks as soulful vocals swell. And it comes with a haunting audiovisual, which alchemizes sadness with the surreal.

Watch the “Balaclava” music video below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Ivy Lab
MUSIC RELEASES

Ivy Lab Announce New Album, Drop Haunting Music Video for "Balaclava"

Ivy Lab's "Infinite Falling Ground" LP is set to be released in the coming months.

By Mikala Lugen
ade armin van buuren
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Employs Array of AI Tech to Deliver New Single, "Computers Take Over the World"

From cover art generation to writing a press release, there's an AI for that.

By Cameron Sunkel
Nicky Romero and W&W
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero and W&W Say Goodbye to Summer With Tomorrowland Favorite, "Hot Summer Nights"

The new single has been premiered by Romero on Tomorrowland's 2022 mainstage.

By Nick Yopko

"Infinite Falling Ground is an ode to arguments," Ivy Lab said in a joint statement. "It's the residual regret from moments of passive aggression, an exploration of non-apologies, and a confrontation with the unfairness we're failing to achieve catharsis after."

"We're not known to bear our hearts on our sleeve, certainly not in our online footprint, and not often through our music," they continued. "Much of our previous work is born of a whimsical combination of abstract studio-luck & DJ booth fixation. And whilst most if not all of these tracks began life under that same 'caught-a-vibe' form of design, they were completed with much heavier expectations. It might be our first body of work that escapes the gravity of our own imposter syndromes."

Ivy Lab also announced that they’ll be taking their ambitious new audiovisual concept on the road for a winter tour. As portrayed in “Balaclava,” the visuals will display "somber" visual clips behind their eerie bass soundscapes.

You can listen to “Balaclava” on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW IVY LAB:

Facebook: facebook.com/IvyLab
Instagram: instagram.com/ivylab
Twitter: twitter.com/IvyLab_
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oojUHQ

Related

A color photo of DJ/producer Getter (real name Tanner Petula) during a performance at Ultra China courtesy of Rukes.
NEWS

Getter Announces A New Single Is On The Way

Getter shared to Instagram he will releasing a new single next week.

opiuo
MUSIC RELEASES

Opiuo Drops Infectious New Single, “Dopamine”

"Dopamine" serves as Opiuo's second single off his highly anticipated album, "A Shape of Sound," due out in August 2022.

opiuo
MUSIC RELEASES

Opiuo Drops Genre-Bending Fifth Album, "A Shape of Sound"

Opiuo reinforces his standing as an electronic music virtuosic with "A Shape of Sound," a cascading blend of soul, funk and glitch hop.

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Picturesque Music Video for Gorgon City's New Single, "Dreams" With Jem Cooke

"Dreams" marks the eighth release from their upcoming 18-track LP.

Ilan Bluestone
NEWS

Ilan Bluestone Drops New Single and Announces Sophomore Album, "IMPULSE"

Bluestone's second full-length album will arrive in early May under the Anjunabeats banner.

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 1.24.14 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Pioneering Electronic Music Producer Releases First Album at 83: Listen

After years of adversity as a woman producer in the early 50s, Janet Beat has released her "Pioneering Knob Twiddler" album.

196284745_199082778837664_8699519782516017872_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Motifv Explores Sonic Spectrums in Soulful New Concept Album, "Dilated Mind" [Premiere]

"I deeply feel the connection between the way our eye’s iris expands in the darkness and how our minds expand when we turn off the outside lights and look within."

riot ten
MUSIC RELEASES

Riot Ten Drops Riveting Sophomore Album, "Hype or Die: Homecoming"

The neck-breaking bass producer will support his new LP with a 45-date tour this fall.